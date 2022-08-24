The school police officer program received a $160,000 increase in funding for the 2022-23 school year at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD), according to district officials.
GASD previously budgeted $100,000 for the school resource officer (SRO) program in partnership with Cumberland Township; that arrangement ended in February.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said the district maintained the $100,000 budgeted for the original SRO program and added an extra $160,000, bringing the program total to more than a quarter million dollars.
Now, the $260,000 district-run program includes funding for the director of safety and security, two school police officers, and supplies, according to Perrin. Additional funds, if available and needed, will come from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants, Perrin said.
Plans are in motion for a school police officer position, as a job description was listed as an informational item at the school board’s Aug. 15 meeting.
“The school police officer will patrol the school facilities and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal actions, access to restricted areas, theft, or vandalism on an assigned or rotating shift and will work to promote a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and visitors,” according to the job description.
The new position will report to James O’Shea, who was hired as the new director of safety and security at GASD at the Aug. 1 school board meeting with a $98,000 prorated salary, officials said.
The salary range for the new school police officer is “still to be determined,” and the position will be benefits’ eligible, Perrin said.
Some of the school police officer’s responsibilities include counseling students and parents “concerning unlawful behavior and consequences,” assisting principals and assistant principals “with disorderly discipline problems,” reporting and filing criminal charges for GASD after consulting with the director of safety and security, assisting the director of safety and security “when addressing bomb threats, hostage situations, and other emergency situations as may be necessary,” and conducting “random drug searches with canine unit,” according to the job description.
Other duties show enforcing “applicable laws and district policies on or near school district property,” assisting “in reporting the upgrades with respect to surveillance, keyless entry, and alarm systems as needed in each building,” and participating on district-related committees like “the safe schools committee, the crisis team, and the workplace safety committee,” the description reads.
O’Shea, who will supervise the role, started his career as a police officer in 1996 after graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He retired after two-and-a-half decades of service from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), according to a release issued by the district.
In the last 15 years of service with PSP, O’Shea, a 1989 GASD graduate, worked in the Troop H Vice Unit, assigned to Gettysburg, and served as the Adams County Drug Task Force coordinator, the release reads. Throughout his career, he has served communities in Gettysburg, Chambersburg, and Lancaster, according to the release.
