The school police officer program received a $160,000 increase in funding for the 2022-23 school year at Gettysburg Area School District (GASD), according to district officials.

GASD previously budgeted $100,000 for the school resource officer (SRO) program in partnership with Cumberland Township; that arrangement ended in February.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

