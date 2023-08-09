A driver and passenger are accused of attacking a pedestrian after a confrontation on Lincoln Square in April, according to court documents.

Jacquin Brown 30, of Red Lion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and a summary county of harassment, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 13, according to a magisterial docket.

 

