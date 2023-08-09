A driver and passenger are accused of attacking a pedestrian after a confrontation on Lincoln Square in April, according to court documents.
Jacquin Brown 30, of Red Lion, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and a summary county of harassment, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 13, according to a magisterial docket.
Vladimir Rivera Jr., of York, was charged with one summary count each of harassment and disorderly conduct, according to a magisterial docket.
A man told police a vehicle did not yield to him and another person in the Carlisle Street crosswalk, after which he yelled an obscenity and “threw a small amount of tea he had in his hand at the side of the car,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed July 24 by borough Master Patrol Officer William Orth.
Orth and other officers were dispatched about 2:37 p.m. April 14, according to the affidavit of probable cause. There was no fight when they arrived, but a person who claimed to be a witness handed Orth a debit card with Brown’s name on it and said “she believed one of the subjects involved in the argument may have dropped this from his pocket,” according to the affidavit.
The man claimed after he threw tea on the car, “the vehicle then parked in the first parking spot on Carlisle Street” and “both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and began yelling at him,” according to the affidavit.
He claimed “he was punched about five times and kicked in the head twice,” according to the affidavit. The pedestrian was unsure whether the driver struck him but allegedly “is certain” Brown “struck him multiple times,” according to the affidavit.
The man told police “once he recovered,” he began recording a video with his phone, which allegedly showed Brown “hitting his cellphone and continuing to engage him and swing at him,” according to the affidavit.
When the two men returned to the car, the man claimed Brown “grabbed an item and put it behind his back” and allegedly said he would shoot him in the chest, according to the affidavit.
The man and the person with him “got in the first passing vehicle that offered to help to get away,” according to the affidavit.
“Through the video and driver license photos,” Orth was allegedly “able to make a positive ID” of both suspects, according to the affidavit.
