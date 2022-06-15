According to an annual survey by the PA State Association of Township Supervisors, Huntington is not keeping pace with hourly rates for office staff.
As a result, a pay raise for a pair of part-time office assistants is under consideration.
Currently, the staffers, who work up to 12 hours a week, are paid $12.85 an hour.
“It’s far below what they should be getting paid,” Supervisor Vice Chair Jeff King said during the board’s monthly meeting June 9.
“They can go to Sheetz or Rutters or anywhere else, and make $18 an hour,” he said.
King and Chair Paul Guise viewed $15-an-hour as a reasonable compromise, although no vote was taken. Supervisor Mark Leer was absent.
Elsewhere throughout the state, according to the survey, township receptionists are making at least $13.87, and administrative assistants are earning about $14.75.
“We are lower than the lowest,” township Secretary Patricia Davis told supervisors, citing the survey.
Officials did not name the staffers, as no formal vote was taken. Township Solicitor Bob Campbell suggested tabling the matter until a future business meeting, since it was not listed on the agenda for consideration.
One staff person started in 2013 and the other in 2018. Davis said each is working between 10-12 hours a week, but there is no set schedule.
Some weeks necessitate more hours than others, such as preparation for the township’s monthly business meeting.
After action is taken on wages for part-time office help, King recommended reviewing compensation for salaried employees.
Recording meetings
In other business, officials announced supervisors’ future meetings will be recorded. After fielding public comment from local resident Marie DiGangi, Davis said the municipality is in possession of new equipment, but it had not been set up prior to the June 9 meeting.
A sign will be posted at the Huntington municipal complex, located at 750 Trolley Road in York Springs, announcing that all proceedings are being recorded.
Local resident and tax collector Roxey Sauble has been taping meetings on her personal phone over the past few months.
Donation considered
Northern Adams Regional Emergency Management Agency, of which Huntington Township is a member, is contemplating whether to purchase a “very sizeable truck” complete with “all of the electronics and necessities,” Guise said.
Each of the seven member-municipalities would be responsible for donating $2,000, according to Guise.
“I find it reasonable,” said Guise.
King agreed.
Other members of the consortium include the boroughs of York Springs and Biglerville, as well as Tyrone, Butler, Menallen and Franklin townships. The equipment would be housed at the Tyrone Township municipal complex, according to officials.
No formal decision was made, but officials are considering utilizing a portion of the township’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to underwrite Huntington’s portion of the cost. Presently, the township has $125,557 in its federal account.
Special events
After fielding an inquiry from Guise about event permits, township Zoning Officer Gus Fridenvalds said there has never been any need for an approval process, or an ordinance.
Aside from a “nude wedding” nearly 20 years ago, which officials recalled, there have been very few special events in the rural municipality.
“It’s unnecessary unless someone decides to hold a rodeo on their farm,” said Fridenvalds.
Chairman Guise suggested raising the matter with the township’s planning commission to deem whether permits are warranted. Fridenvalds agreed it is a matter worth exploring.
