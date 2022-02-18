The Gettysburg Borough Council narrowly agreed to consider changing zoning rules to allow special events such as weddings at the Gettysburg Academy, a historic building at 66-68 W. High St.
No final decisions resulted from the 4-3 vote Monday during a regular meeting.
Instead, the action only initiated formal review of property owner Scott English’s application to modify Elm Street Overlay regulations, which are special rules aimed at neighborhood preservation in parts of several zoning districts.
English’s proposal would remove the overlay’s 2,000-square-foot limit on commercial uses and add special event venues as a permitted use through the special exception process, which requires a public hearing and vote by the borough zoning hearing board.
Voting not to accept English’s application were Chris Berger, Matt Moon and Wesley Heyser, who all expressed concern about effects on nearby residential properties.
Berger said he was “very concerned” about the application’s description of events including up to 150 people.
Moon called the proposal “challenging on several levels,” including potential noise from idling shuttle buses, which he said can be “really grating on the nerves” for nearby residents.
The potential for effects on neighbors to “get out of control is very high. I would be very hesitant,” Moon said.
The proposal is not consistent with the Elm Street program’s intention, which is to “preserve residential neighborhoods adjoining commercial areas,” Heyser said.
On the other hand, proponent Patricia Lawson said the proposal could stimulate local lodging businesses and be a “very appealing” use for an “incredibly historic” building, which was the original location of both Gettysburg College and the United Lutheran Seminary.
Voting with Lawson were Chad-Alan Carr, Judith Butterfield and John Lawver. Carr pointed out the proposal has already received a favorable recommendation from the borough planning commission.
During the meeting’s public comment period, neighbor Rosemary Meagher questioned what she called a “very broad” description of special events in the proposal.
“The circus may be coming to town and it’s in our back yard,” Meagher said.
She said she has safety concerns about “so many strangers” in the neighborhood and what she termed a “very broad” description of events in the proposal.
The proposal would have a “major impact” on the neighborhood’s character, nearby resident Susan Cipperly said.
The focus of the Elm Street overlay should be on uses that are “non-intrusive for the people trying to live there,” she said.
The overlay’s point is “not making it less desirable to live there,” Cipperly said.
English said he is a fourth-generation property owner whose family has continually improved the structure, which was built in 1813.
The overlay already allows a bed-and-breakfast and vacation rentals on the nearly one-acre site, English said.
It would also allow a restaurant to be developed, which would operate daily as opposed to hosting special events “a few times a month,” he said.
English said he could add a stockade fence and trees to block lighting. A member of the site’s staff would be present during events, he said.
The nearby Gettysburg United Methodist Church is prepared to rent parking spaces for events on Saturdays, and buses could shuttle guests from a property he owns in Freedom Township, English said.
The project could help revitalize the neighborhood and boost tourism-related businesses, and has the planning commission’s favorable recommendation, he said.
