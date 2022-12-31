Students, staff, and administrators at the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), recently made their yearly donations to South-Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).
For the past six years, with the assistance of advisor and criminal justice teacher Donald Slimmer, students at ACTI involved in the SkillsUSA program have been donating to SCCAP during the holiday season.
SkillsUSA is a national community service-oriented program offered to students attending technical intuitions.
This year, the opportunity for service and donations increased as ACTI and students in SkillsUSA hosted their first ever Holiday Event, which was open to the public Dec. 3.
Attendees dropped off donations, enjoyed light snacks, and partook in holiday themed activities.
The family-friendly community event also featured guests from the North Pole as Santa and the Grinch stopped by for a visit.
Slimmer and his students organized the event in hopes of increasing their donation collection efforts and to promote the school programs.
Administrative Assistant Brittney Pritt said the event and collection offered a “great opportunity to give back to the community.”
Hundreds of donations, including unwrapped and unopened toys, hygiene products, toiletries, canned goods, and non-perishable food items for SCCAP, were collected through the entire month of December by the students at ACTI.
ACTI Chef and instructor Jeremy Schaffner also worked with his student to prepare a reheatable dinner and Christmas cookies for SCCAP. Schaffner noted that the opportunity teaches students a “sense of service and community.”
On Dec. 21, ACTI faculty and staff members delivered the donations to SCCAP.
In past years students and staff have worked together to bring the donations.However, due to an increase in COVID-19 and RSV concerns, SCCAP recommended a more limited drop-off time.
Adams County Homeless Shelter Coordinator Sharon Groft expressed her appreciation of the donations, saying “everything helps at this time of year” especially the toiletry items.
This is ACTI’s first year in adding toiletry items to their collection efforts.
With a mission “to empower, engage, and cultivate community action, creating innovating and effective solutions to end poverty,” SCCAP offers services in both Adams and Franklin counties. In Adams, the nonprofit organization currently houses 20 children and 10 adults, according to Groft.
The nonprofit organization also serves the community via other programs such as Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Early Learning Resource Center, weatherization projects, a shelter, food pantry, Circles of Support, Family Services, and rental assistance, according to Fiscal Assistant Grace Pena.
ACTI plans to continue their collection in future years, Slimmer said, adding this year was a “big turnout” and a “great opportunity for the kids.”
Pritt noted that she “received lots of positive feedback from families especially with kids.”
SCCAP welcomes donations and volunteers at153 N. Stratton St. in Gettysburg. Please call ahead for coordination.
