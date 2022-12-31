'Tis the season
From left, Adams County Technical Institute Administrative Assistant Amanda Krantz, Donald Slimmer as Buddy the Elf, Administrative Assistant Brittney Pritt, Chef Jeremy Schaffner, and Adams County Food Pantry Coordinator Lisa Beaver prepare to unload donations South-Central Community Action Programs. (Amanda Hollabaugh/Gettysburg Times)

Students, staff, and administrators at the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI), recently made their yearly donations to South-Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).

For the past six years, with the assistance of advisor and criminal justice teacher Donald Slimmer, students at ACTI involved in the SkillsUSA program have been donating to SCCAP during the holiday season.

 

