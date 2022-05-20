Overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic prepared Delone Catholic High School’s newest graduates to turn obstacles into opportunities, speakers said Friday during commencement exercises.
Valedictorian LeAnna Baker thanked the faculty for finding a way to teach through the pandemic, giving students such gifts as Shakespeare, quadratic equations, and a “culture of teamwork.”
The new graduates were experiencing a “medley of emotions,” from being “exhilarated” to “staring out into the void of uncertainty,” said Baker.
But the graduates will transcend such feelings and succeed because “we’ve been through this before,” beginning as frightened first-year students and growing into graduates, she said.
She invited her classmates to “live fearlessly” by facing and overcoming challenges such as the “isolation” and “loss of the pandemic.”
She also thanked the class’s parents because “you pushed us to excel.”
COVID led to many challenges, but salutatorian Giovanna Jiang said she was grateful for all the things that “went right,” some as simple as a hug at the right time.
“Nothing could undo the kindness” she experienced at Delone, Jiang said.
Delone is “a family tradition” for many, Principal William Lippe said, as he recognized members of the Delone Class of 1972 who were present to witness their grandchildren’s graduation.
Lippe praised the “historic class” for succeeding despite the “unprecedented conditions” imposed on them by the pandemic.
Bishop Ronald Gainer also praised the class as “quite unique” in its ability to navigate COVID’s challenges “and overcome them.”
Instead of collapsing, “you grew through it all,” he said, urging class members to continue to work to become “the person God meant you to be.”
Graduates entered the gymnasium two-by-two, some pairs celebrating with a fist bump, dance move, or hug.
“It’s definitely been a wild ride with COVID,” but the faculty and staff helped make the struggle “worthwhile,” graduate Anastasia Galysh said before the ceremony.
Delone provided her with a rich experience, said Galysh, who was co-captain of the speech and debate team and took part in cheerleading, tennis, weight-lifting, and theater.
