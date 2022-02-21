High winds Saturday afternoon pushed a truck off the side of Table Rock Road, according to a release from Cumberland Township Police Department Pfc. Joshua Rosenberger.
When police arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Table Rock Road, just after 2 p.m., the driver said “the truck he was driving had been blown off the roadway due to extreme wind gusts,” Rosenberger wrote in the release.
Police said they provided traffic control until the truck could be pulled back onto the road. There were no injuries, and the truck was able to be driven from the site, police said.
The Adams County Department of Emergency Services 911 log showed that by 2 p.m. Saturday, there were more than 60 calls for assistance for downed wires, traffic hazards on roads, and utility problems, likely all due to high winds, during the previous 30 hours, in addition to numerous other incidents of wildfires, wrecks and fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.