Production to open
Buy Now

Rehearsing Gettysburg College’s production of “Hedda Gabler,” which opens Thursday on campus, are, from left: seated, Elizabeth Drew, Roisin Daly, and Alex Sanchez; standing, Eric Lippe, Antoinette Chango, Mike Peck, and Laura Duffy. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A play opening Thursday at Gettysburg College is “a dark psychological tale whose powerful and reckless heroine has excited and terrified audiences for generations,” according to a college release.

Showtimes for the college Department of Theatre Arts’ production of “Hedda Gabler” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.