A play opening Thursday at Gettysburg College is “a dark psychological tale whose powerful and reckless heroine has excited and terrified audiences for generations,” according to a college release.
Showtimes for the college Department of Theatre Arts’ production of “Hedda Gabler” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
No tickets are required for the performances on campus at the Kline Theatre in Brua Hall, which are open to the public free of charge.
In the “world-famous play by the ‘father of modern drama’ Henrik Ibsen,” the title character is “trapped by her new marriage and the expectations of society” and “entertains herself by manipulating the fates of those around her – no matter how tragic the outcome,” according to the release.
Directed by local actor Adjunct Instructor Richard Sautter, the production features students Roisin Daly as Hedda Gabler and Mike Peck as her husband, Jorgen Tesman.
The cast also includes students Libby Drew as Thea Elvsted, Eric Lippe as Judge Brack, Alex Sanchez as Ejlert Lovborg, Laura Duffy as Aunt Julle, and Antoinette Chango as Berte.
The production features scenic design by Prof. Eric Berninghausen, scenic art and costume design by Adjunct Instructor Juls Buehrer, and lighting design by Adjunct Instructor Jonathan Stiles.
The play was adapted by Andrew Upton. The production runs approximately two hours and includes the sound of gunshots.
