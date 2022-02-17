Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board presented five young scholars with Student of the Month for January awards Monday.
Students chosen for the award must show willingness to help others and put forth effort in their school work.
Among those chosen were: Sadie Seymore, a first grader at Alloway Creek Elementary School; fourth grader Aiden Gochenour, Alloway Creek Elementary School; Arya Harris, a seventh grade student at Maple Avenue Middle School; Bradin Peart, a senior at Littlestown High School; and Victoria Phillips, also a Littlestown High School senior.
Dolores Nester, school board president, commended the students on expressing gratitude to their teachers in their acceptance speeches.
“Many, many times people forget how important is it to say thank you to their teachers,” Nester said.
She suggested students also thank their teachers in person.
In other business, student representatives attending the board meeting, said the upcoming Littlestown High School spring musical, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” is scheduled for Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.
Board member Shari Kruger acknowledged the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for their outstanding work, and congratulated the cheerleaders and the band on their competition performances. Board member Carl Thompson lauded the county band members for their performance at a New Oxford concert over the weekend.
The board also approved a field trip to the FBLA State Leadership Workshop in Hershey, Pa., April 10-13.
Nester praised the basketball team for competing in the YAIAA 4A playoffs.
“They’ve had some really great games lately” Nester said.
The school board will meet again Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Alloway Creek Elementary School. Those interested may attend in person or watch online via livestream on LASD’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/ltownsd.
