A case that resulted in a hung jury in June had a different outcome Thursday, according to Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter.
A jury found Kory Fitzgerald, 38, of no fixed address, guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and Adams County Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner found Fitzgerald guilty of summary charges of driving left of center and reckless driving, Reuter said.
After a one-day trial, the jury deliberated for approximately an hour before convicting Fitzgerald of leading Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers on a vehicular pursuit in the Michaux State Forest in northern Adams County on April 23, 2021, Reuter said.
Sentencing is expected next week for Fitzgerald, who remained in Adams County Prison, where he has been held for months after declining offers of a plea bargain, Reuter said.
In the trial conducted June 14, jurors could not reach a verdict on the fleeing charge, but found Fitzgerald not guilty of recklessly endangering another person, according to court records. A retrial was the only way to avoid letting the fleeing charge drop, Reuter said.
An additional witness who identified the accused and the vehicle in a video shot by a ranger during the pursuit, along with a detailed PowerPoint presentation, probably made the difference and “helped to seal the case” in Thursday’s trial, Reuter said.
As rangers James Sleighter and Scott Greevy drove north on Wenksville Road in a patrol vehicle at 4:14 p.m., a white sedan “pulled out in front” of them from Slatersville Road near the Piney Apple Golf Course, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Sleighter.
The vehicle was “all over the roadway,” sometimes leaving the road or entering the opposing lane, including “on bends and on blind hills,” according to the affidavit.
When Greevy activated lights and sirens, the sedan “rapidly accelerated and made a quick right turn onto Back Road.” The ranger maintained a safe speed and lost sight of the vehicle, but a man standing in a yard at West Point Road waved and indicated the rangers should turn right, according to the affidavit.
At a hill crest, the rangers saw the sedan about a quarter-mile away, where it accelerated again after passing a school bus that appeared to have just dropped off children, according to the affidavit.
“Seeing the increased hazards on the roadway, Ranger Greevy deactivated his emergency siren and lights and no further attempts to follow this vehicle occurred,” though the rangers continued to scan nearby neighborhoods, according to the affidavit.
Subsequent investigation led to Fitzgerald, according to the affidavit. Reuter praised the rangers for doing “a great job” on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.