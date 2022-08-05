A case that resulted in a hung jury in June had a different outcome Thursday, according to Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter.

A jury found Kory Fitzgerald, 38, of no fixed address, guilty Thursday of a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and Adams County Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner found Fitzgerald guilty of summary charges of driving left of center and reckless driving, Reuter said.

 

