The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will feature a collection of oil paintings by Philadelphia-area artist Ellen Hall this month at the Arts Education Center, 125 South Washington St., Gettysburg,
A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The public is welcome.Works will be for sale.
“Alive in Gettysburg,” a collection of oil paintings created by Hall, was inspired by the many trips she has taken to to the area, according to a news release.
“It has been my pleasure to become familiar with the town through the eyes of my dear friend Nancy and her family. We go for rides on the battlefields, small town roads, rivers, bridges, cattle ranches, and all the while, Nancy is giving background info and I am drawing and taking pictures,” Hall said.
More information about “Alive in Gettysburg” and other upcoming ACAC exhibitions, events, and classes is available at www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
