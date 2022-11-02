The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will feature a collection of oil paintings by Philadelphia-area artist Ellen Hall this month at the Arts Education Center, 125 South Washington St., Gettysburg,

A First Friday opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The public is welcome.Works will be for sale.

 

