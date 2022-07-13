The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) received $15,000 over the past year thanks to Rutter’s Children’s Charities 2021 charity golf outing, according to a Rutter’s release.
Since 2017, the ACSPCA has received nearly $65,000 in funding from Rutter’s, said Abby Avery, ACSPCA director and humane officer.
Most of the funding has been from grants the nonprofit applied for and through the rewards program offered by Rutter’s, according to Avery.
“We don’t get state, federal, or local funding,” Avery said. “We rely on donations, memorial contributions, bequests, and grants to keep our doors open to the community.”
In 2020, Avery said the ACSPCA’s autoclave, a device that sterilizes instruments, stopped working, and Rutter’s assisted with purchasing a new one.
“Rutter’s is amazing at giving back to the local community,” Avery said.
Rutter’s support has helped keep down the prices for spaying and neutering services down for people in the community, Avery said. By having those services offered at lower costs, the goal is to have fewer strays coming into the ACSPCA, Avery said.
The ACSPCA was among numerous organizations to receive funds from Rutter’s Children’s Charities 2021 charity golf outing: $75,000 went o to Rutter’s Secret Santa program; $50,000 to local youth sports leagues; $25,000 each to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., and Make-A-Wish Greater PA & WV; $20,000 to the York County Food Bank; $15,000 to the Ronald McDonald House; and more, according to the release.
This year, Rutter’s Children’s Charities held its20th annual charity golf outing on May 2-3, raising $730,000, the largest amount raised since its inception, the release reads.
Over 140 different vendors, suppliers, and partners participated in the event held at the Country Club of York with funds to support Rutter’s Children’s Charities various giving programs and initiatives through 2022.
“We’re very appreciative to Rutter’s suppliers and partners for their remarkable support of Rutter’s Children’s Charities 20th Annual Outing,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “As always, all of their generous contributions will help benefit local children, and charitable organizations, throughout our communities.”
Since 2003, the annual two-day golf event has raised over $10 million to support local children’s charities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia, the release reads.
Avery said she feels “extremely blessed” for the ACSPCA to be among “wonderful nonprofits” Rutter’s has supported.
The ACSPCA is currently extending its free adoption promotion through Saturday, July 16, according to Avery.
“All adoption fees are waived with an approved application,” Avery said, noting residents must still apply on adamscountyspca.org.
The ACSPCA has seen an influx of animals coming in with many people surrendering pets because they can’t afford them anymore, she said.
The adoption fees are typically $200 for dogs and $65 for cats, said Avery. The adoption fees includes spay/neuter costs, microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, up-to-date vaccinations including rabies (if over three months old), distemper, Bordetella, deworming, feline leukemia and feline AIDS test for cats, heartworm/Lyme tests for dogs, heartworm prevention for dogs, and physical exam, according to the Adams County SPCA website.
Avery encourages residents to spay and neuter their pets to prevent unwanted litters.
Adoptions at the Adams County SPCA, located at 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, are currently by appointment only.
