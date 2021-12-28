At its December Board meeting, the Adams County Community Foundation awarded a $15,900 grant to South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) from its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund. This grant provides direct assistance to Adams County households who are ineligible for aid SCCAP administers through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Since its inception in 2020, the Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund has awarded $178,000 to provide critical services to help Adams County residents and support nonprofits across Adams County. Details on previous Covid-19 Fund grants are available at www.adamscountycf.org
