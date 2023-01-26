A Conewago Township resident confronted an alleged burglar in his garage, leading to an arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Galaxy Drive resident called authorities at 3:19 p.m. Friday, claiming a man with “blood on his hands, entered his garage – which is connected to his residence, and took a circular saw,” according to the affidavit filed by Conewago Township Police Cpl. Nathan Groft.
Nicholas Adams, 28, of Hanover, was charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass; one misdemeanor count each of theft and receiving stolen property; and a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to a magisterial docket. He was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $25,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
The resident claimed he “yelled at” the man in the garage, who “dropped the saw and began to take off, running away from the residence through yards,” according to the affidavit.
The resident claimed he “got into his truck and found the male in his development attempting to gain entry into vehicles, by opening the doors,” but “it did not appear he took anything” before he continued walking south on Oxford Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Groft and Detective Burnell Bevenour were responding to the scene when Groft saw a man on Oxford Avenue allegedly “opening mailboxes along the roadway,” according to the affidavit.
Groft stopped the man, who matched the description given by the resident, and asked the man if he had tried to take the saw, according to the affidavit.
The man allegedly said he had done so, “but talked with the homeowner and settled everything,” and that “he was walking to Chic-Fil-A to apply for a job,” according to the affidavit.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services emergency medical personnel checked a laceration on the man’s hand, according to the affidavit.
When Adams was searched at Adams County Prison, three pills were allegedly found in his wallet, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Relative to that discovery, Adams was charged with a felony count of possessing contraband, according to a different magisterial docket. Cash bail of $5,000 was set in that case, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.