Nicholas Adams

Adams

A Conewago Township resident confronted an alleged burglar in his garage, leading to an arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The Galaxy Drive resident called authorities at 3:19 p.m. Friday, claiming a man with “blood on his hands, entered his garage – which is connected to his residence, and took a circular saw,” according to the affidavit filed by Conewago Township Police Cpl. Nathan Groft.

 

