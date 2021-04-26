SUPPLIES — The Mummert family stand behind items that were brought to their son and daughter’s birthday party at Magic Elm Skateland on Saturday. The school supplies and hand sanitizers will be donated to students in the Conewago Valley School District. Pictured from left, are: Lane, Shanon, Liv and Kingston Mummert.
It was not the usual birthday celebration at Magic Elm Skateland in Hanover this past Saturday evening. The venue was a beehive of activity. All in attendance were there to celebrate the birthdays of Kingston Mummert, age 11, and his sister, Liv Mummert, age eight. An enormous pile of gifts clogged the main aisle of the establishment, but the presents weren’t for the Mummert siblings. They were donated for a cause greater than the young duo.
