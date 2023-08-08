A Littlestown man accused of raping a child was held at Adams County Prison on $1 million bail.

Gary StClair, 45, arrested Thursday and held at Adams County Prison unable to post bail, was charged with one felony count each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, according to the docket. according to a magisterial docket.

 

