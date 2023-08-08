A Littlestown man accused of raping a child was held at Adams County Prison on $1 million bail.
Gary StClair, 45, arrested Thursday and held at Adams County Prison unable to post bail, was charged with one felony count each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, according to the docket. according to a magisterial docket.
A woman arrived at the Littlestown Police Department station Thursday claiming she saw a man who lives at her residence in her daughter’s bedroom the previous night, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective James Spielman.
The woman claimed she pulled back the bed covers and saw the girl, 10, was undressed from the waist down, according to the affidavit.
When the woman asked what was going on, she claimed StClair “insisted he was looking for his cell phone in the blankets,” according to the affidavit.
In an interview at the police station, StClair allegedly claimed a former boyfriend of the woman had “molested” the girl, and he denied “doing anything wrong,” according to the affidavit.
StClair later allegedly said he had engaged in intimate contact with the girl for some time and claimed “they had a boyfriend and girlfriend relationship and would possibly marry when she was 18,” according to the affidavit.
The child provided “very specific” information about acts in the past, according to the affidavit.
Police contacted Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS), according to the affidavit. A CYS staff member allegedly told StClair “he would not be allowed to live at the residence while the investigation was ongoing,” according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder, according to the docket.
