The trash collection issues that plagued Latimore Township when a new service contract was authorized have been resolved, according to officials.
For now, the municipality’s arrangement with Waste Management is meeting expectations.
“It’s been smooth sailing since the initial issues,” Latimore Township Supervisor Steve Gotwols said recently.
Latimore joined neighboring York Springs Borough and Huntington Township in a multi-municipal refuse collection contract in 2022.
The changeover in service providers resulted in missed pickups early on, but Latimore Supervisor Chair Dan Worley and the township's legal counsel worked out the hitches.
“We took our concerns to them right away,” Worley said following the recent monthly meeting.
Latimore, Huntington, and York Springs signed a three-year contract in March 2022 with the company for trash collection and recycling services.
Under the arrangement, costs have increased $26 per quarter for trash. Bi-weekly recycling is $19.65 per quarter, although it is not required in Latimore because the township has a recycling center at its municipal complex.
In other township business:
· Latimore Township Police Department Officer Jim Bivens said police responded to 59 incidents in July, and worked a total of 151 hours. The department patrolled 717 miles and investigated three criminal incidents.
· Supervisor Woody Myers said soccer is commencing soon at the Latimore Township community park, as well as fall baseball. A two-week summer baseball tournament recently concluded, and the Bermudian Springs baseball team placed runner-up. “It was well organized, and everyone appreciates having baseball back at the park again,” he said.
