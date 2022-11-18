A local man is accused of setting a fire Sunday night outside Domino’s Pizza, 500 York St., Gettysburg.
Royce Winstead, 41, of Gettysburg, was charged with arson and held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Authorities were dispatched about 10:45 p.m. and staff members were evacuated from the building as a dumpster blaze was extinguished, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Gettysburg Police Department Detective Christopher Evans.
A dumpster “only a few feet” behind the building was “fully engulfed in flames” approximately seven feet from a natural gas line when Gettysburg Patrol Officer First Class Kevin McDonald arrived, according to the affidavit.
Cameras at Domino’s, nearby businesses, and a residence showed a person walking toward the dumpster, where one video allegedly showed “the orange reflection of a flame on the subject’s face as he appears to light exposed cardboard inside of the dumpster on fire,” according to the affidavit.
Gettysburg Master Sgt. Harald Pruy thought the person in the video looked similar to a man with whom he had previous interaction, according to the affidavit.
Evans went to the man’s workplace in Gettysburg, where surveillance video allegedly showed him leaving shortly before the dumpster fire while wearing clothing that appeared to match the person in the dumpster video, according to the affidavit. A manager at the workplace allegedly “positively identified the subject in the video as his employee,” according to the affidavit.
Pruy believed the suspect was residing at a local motel, where employees identified him as a guest Thursday after Evans showed them a photo, according to the affidavit. Videos from the hotel allegedly showed Winstead arriving there shortly after the Domino’s fire, according to the affidavit.
“A quick, extensive investigation” spearheaded by Evans and Pruy led to the arrest, according to a Gettysburg Police Department release.
Winstead was charged with one felony count each of arson with danger of death or bodily injury, arson with reckless endangerment of an inhabited building, and risking catastrophe, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, according to the docket.
The emergency call to the pizzeria was complete at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched included the Gettysburg, Arendtsville, Barlow, Bendersville, Cashtown, and United fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
