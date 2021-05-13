The public is invited to the grand opening of the Mercy House Recovery Center today from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will be held at the Mercy House, 45 West High Street, Gettysburg. The Recovery Center is located in a former Catholic convent now owned by the County of Adams. The center will house men who are recovering from opioid addictions. The center will be managed by the RASE Project, which has similar houses in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Carlisle. The center is almost entirely funded by donations.
