On Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg will host Gettysburg native Dr. John A. Wolfe, who will perform a recital on the church’s recently expanded Schlicker Organ Company pipe organ. Wolfe’s program will juxtapose Baroque and Modern music to portray a spiritual journey from darkness into light. Featured on the program will be “Chasm” by American composer William Albright, “The Ascension” by French composer Olivier Messiaen, and two works by Johann Sebastian Bach: “Out of the Depths I Cry to Thee” and “Before Thy Throne I Now Appear.” The concert will be free and open to the public, and is presented in conjunction with Gettysburg First Fridays. A freewill offering will benefit the artist.
Wolfe is a New York City-based organist, choral conductor and music educator. He serves as organist and music director at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church and as organist at Horeb Seventh Day Adventist Church, both in Brooklyn, New York. His recent performance highlights have included the Aspen Music Festival in Aspen, Colo., the Sunday Afternoon Kilgen Organ Recital Series at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, and an appearance on the Naxos Records release “Songs of Peace and Praise: Choral Music from Queens College.” Wolfe is a recipient of the Organ Historical Society’s E. Power Biggs Fellowship, and has served as the dean of the American Guild of Organists Brooklyn Chapter.
