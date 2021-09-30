Cumberland Township Police Department arrested a man suspected of rape Thursday evening in the Misty Ridge Development.
Police Chief Don Boehs said an 18-year-old female called police at about 9:30 p.m. and reported she was being raped by a 46-year-old man. The man fled the residence with a knife, Boehs said, and ran through the neighborhood, alarming neighbors.
