The Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board welcomed its newest board member as well as a new administrator Monday.
Lisa Sturges, of Fairfield, a former district teacher for first and third grade, gifted students, as well as an instructional support team teacher, was chosen to fill a vacant board seat.
With over 30 years of teaching experience, Sturges brings the insight of day-to-day life within the classrooms, including what is needed and what may be overlooked.
“I am excited to represent all parts of the community,” she said.
Sturges has been an active representative of her grade level in the local teachers’ association, including stints as president and vice president.
Sturges spent nearly her entire career in the FASD community, noting there are few communities in which an educator can teach a student and then later on see the student as a parent and teach their own child in the same grade.
“The school community is wonderful,” she said.
As a district basketball coach, Sturges always urged good sportsmanship, and instructed her students to be representatives of not only their school, but their entire community.
Sturges’ main focus as a school board member will be listening, she said.
No matter what the discussion topic, it is crucial to understand where the other person is coming from, and there is always a way to find common ground, she said.
“Try to find out their views, just so you could find out the total picture,” she said.
Adapting is also important for Sturges, noting the pandemic has changed a lot of ways schools operate, evolving with new technologies.
“We have to learn how to mesh technology and the students and how they are learning today,” she said.
The challenge for all school districts will be “determining what we keep that is good that has been in the past, but we embrace the change that we’ve seen,” Sturges said.
Sturges was the only candidate for the open position following the resignation of former member Richard Phillip.
The board seat term runs until December 2023.
Also Monday, the school board approved Sonja Brunner as the new assistant to the superintendent for Curriculum, Special Education, and Student Services starting in June.
Currently the Bermudian Springs School District director of special education, Brunner brings student service involvement and an extensive special education background to the position.
Brunner has always loved special education and FASD’s mission of “student’s first” aligned with her personal philosophy to meet student needs, she said.
Brunner said she has always been a problem solver who thinks outside the box and looks forward to working with the district through curriculum, professional development, and student services.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. I’m honored to accept this position and I’m excited to get started,” she said.
In other business, the FASD Board adopted the Pennsylvania School Board Association’s (PSBA) Principles of Governance and Leadership. These guidelines ask board members to recognize seven items on conduct, including advocate earnestly, lead responsibly, govern effectively, plan thoughtfully, evaluate continuously, communicate clearly, and act ethically, district Superintendent Thomas Haupt said.
The board also recognized the start of May as Teacher Appreciation Week and wholeheartedly thanked its educators for their dedication.
“Thank you so much for what you do day in and day out,” board President Jennifer Holz said
Haupt has been hard at work with enthusiastic cafeteria staff to plan and create “almost daily surprises” in recognition of the outstanding work put forth by the teachers.
The board will next meet May 9, with a study session for preparing the 2022-2023 budget directly following.
