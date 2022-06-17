A $1.84 million grant will help improve safety on “24 miles of the Gettysburg Northern Railway (GET) mainline in Adams and Cumberland counties,” according to a release issued by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
The funding “will be used to increase capacity, improve safety, and modernize rail infrastructure” on one of parent company Pioneer Lines’ “most active rail lines,” according to a Pioneer release.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the railway “will provide 55% of matching funds for a project total of $4,047,000,” according to the Pioneer release.
The line runs between the CSX tracks at Gettysburg and the Norfolk Southern tracks at Mount Holly Springs, and has transload sites at Gardners, Gettysburg, Aspers and Hunters Run, according to Pioneer.
“The GET’s customers are in the food and manufacturing sectors,” according to Pioneer Vice President, Government Relations Jamie Caton.
“The project includes replacing 7,000 ties, 9,600 tons of ballast, and resurfacing of 24 miles of track,” said Caton.
The work “will improve safety and train handling, reduce locomotive utilization, improve rail crew efficiency, reduce derailment risk, and position GET to attract additional freight business,” according to Caton.
The effort “will also improve safety on more than 15 crossing warning devices by modernizing the antiquated incandescent grade crossing units with LED lights,” according to the Pioneer.
From south to north, the affected crossings are at Mummasburg, Herrs Ridge, Biglerville, Goldenville, and Rake Factory roads; Hanover and East York streets; Quaker Run and Center Mills roads; two private roads owned by Mott’s; and Aspers North, Pond, Gardners Station, Upper Bermudian, and Peach Glen/Idaville roads.
Also, “seven failing culverts” are to be replaced and “a new run-around track will be constructed to provide more efficient switching, storage, and interchange,” with work to be completed in 2024, according to the Pioneer.
The runaround is to be built on existing GET right-of-way at its southern end near the interchange with CSX tracks, said Caton.
It will allow “a train to literally ‘run around’ another train. This also allows locomotives in the head end position at the front of a train to be repositioned at the other end of the train,” Caton said.
Plans call for GET to “construct approximately 1,413 track feet to extend the existing north freight runaround to a full clear length of 1,856 feet,” and construct a new switch “on the south and west side of Mummasburg Road. Approximately 2,000 linear feet of rail must be replaced. Replacement rail will be relay rail of U.S. origin,” according to Caton.
Casey said he “advocated for these federal dollars for the Gettysburg Northern Railway because the people of South Central Pennsylvania deserve access to safe and efficient railways and rail crossings. This is a meaningful investment in the people and infrastructure of this region and it is just the beginning.”
“Pioneer Lines is dedicated to bolstering safety and customer service across our railroads” and funding provided for this project “will do just that by improving grade crossing safety and track conditions on the Gettysburg and Northern Railway. The GET has tremendous growth potential and is ideally situated to serve Pennsylvania’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors. We look forward to working with our state and local officials to grow business and economic activity throughout the region,” Pioneer Chief Executive Officer and President Alex Yeros said, according to the release.
“Pennsylvania has the most operating railroads in the country, and we are committed to keeping goods moving through our economy. We are pleased to invest in projects like this because keeping our rail lines operating safely and efficiently is critical,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse said according to Pioneer’s release.
The federal grant comes from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program.
Casey “recently advocated for CRISI to receive the fully authorized level of funding included in the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” which “will bring even more opportunities to improve passenger and freight rail throughout Pennsylvania,” he said.
“A freight and logistics leader since 1986, Pioneer Lines owns and operates 15 short line railroads across 12 states,” according to its release.
“Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Pioneer Lines is the local workhorse of the national rail network and the link for over 100 industries from rural and small-town America to domestic and global markets,” according to its release.
The company’s railroads “transport diverse commodities, including agricultural and food products, iron and steel, plastics, chemicals, building materials, and forest products,” according to Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.