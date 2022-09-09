A real estate broker advised against selling part of the Biglerville Elementary School site, the Upper Adams School Board learned Tuesday.
Two parcels totaling approximately 90 acres surround the school at 3270 Biglerville Road, Superintendent Wesley Doll said during a board committee meeting.
Though the land is zoned for single-family residences, the broker determined it is “highly unlikely” a developer would be interested, Doll said.
With half-acre lots in demand, too few lots would be available to provide “much of a gain” for a developer, he said.
Wetlands cover much of the site and sewage treatment availability would probably be an issue, board member Ron Ebbert said.
The site is generating revenue already, he said.
“We’re renting it out for farmland, so it’s not sitting there fallow,” Ebbert said.
If additional facilities are needed someday, already owning land adjoining the current school would be preferable to trying to acquire it, Doll said.
The broker recommended against the expense of hiring an engineer to evaluate of the site, and there was no cost to the district for the research and report already completed, he said.
The issue came up in response to a query from taxpayer Chuck Stump, who took note of the recent completion of an addition to the former Arendtsville Elementary School and the sale of the former Bendersville Elementary School, according to Doll.
Doll declined to name the real estate broker, citing state law that permits boards to discuss potential real estate transactions outside the public eye.
In other business, the board:
• Praised the district’s numerous volunteers. They total about 350, Central Office Executive Assistant Candy Bretzman said. Volunteers are primarily parents and do everything from assisting in classrooms to chaperoning field trips, officials said. “The volunteers are a critical component to the success of our community,” board member James Rutkowski said.
• Welcomed student representative Gabe Hollabaugh. He and two other BHS students, Landon Anglin and Claire Roberts, are to take turns attending board meetings, Biglerville High School (BHS) Principal Beth Graham said.
• Took a preliminary look at a measure it must adopt in light of a new state law requiring districts to waive penalties for new property owners who did not receive a tax bill. The board is to vote during its next regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the board room at BHS.
