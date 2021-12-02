The Barlow Volunteer Fire Department was called in to help one of its own during a Cumberland Township house fire that left four displaced Wednesday morning.
“Unfortunately, that is correct. He was a member of the fire department,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Turner, who did not release the names of the home’s inhabitants. “We treat it the same as any fire. You do the best you can to help them and move on. Of course, everyone is still thinking about it.”
