A familiar voice will continue to advocate for Adams County crime victims, but in a new role.
With a decade of experience, Samantha Hoffman took over as director of the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program in May after Cindy Keeney retired.
Hoffman said she is honored to lead a dedicated team who “truly cares about those suffering and strives to do everything they can to make individuals whole again.”
“The Adams County Victim Witness Program has become what it is today thanks to the hard work of previous directors that understood the importance of our work,” Hoffman said. “I am so fortunate to inherit a program with such a great foundation and positive reputation that I am determined to uphold.”
Dedicated to working with victims and witnesses of crime throughout Adams County, Hoffman’s office helps “individuals navigate the criminal and juvenile justice system” in conjunction with the Adams County District Attorney’s office.
The Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program assists victims in multiple ways through the sharing of resources and referrals, accompanying individuals to court proceedings, providing case status notifications, helping with compensation, and engaging in supportive counseling, according to Hoffman.
“Through our work, we ensure that victim’s rights are upheld, and every person is treated with dignity, respect, and compassion. Our goal is to help return victims to their pre-crime status,” Hoffman said.
Part of the job entails seeing many people at their worst, Hoffman said.
“The rewarding part of this job is being able to help people and watch them overcome tragedy as their case progresses through the system,” Hoffman said. “Our job as advocates is to be the light for someone in their darkest moments.”
Hoffman’s first goal as director was to bridge the gap with the Hispanic community by hiring a bilingual advocate, which she was able to do in May.
She felt it was “a crucial piece missing in our program” that would assist in providing more efficient services and a relatable personal connection, in addition to making any potential Hispanic victim more comfortable.
Another goal entails providing “more effective and efficient methods of contacting our victims through available technology and updated program information,” according to Hoffman.
To get information and resources into the public eye, Hoffman said she would love to see her office become involved on social media in the future, but she has been working to educate community partners in the meantime about what the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program provides.
Hoffman’s goal is to obtain grant funding to aid domestic violence victims with “attorney representation for custody, divorce, and protection from abuse proceedings,” she said.
Throughout her career, Hoffman has learned the importance of listening and how that can provide comfort to victims of crime.
“No two criminal cases are the same and everyone deserves the same amount of time, patience, and respect, regardless of the severity of their case,” Hoffman said. “As an advocate, I can never truly understand how a victim feels because I am not in their shoes living through their experience. However, I can empathize and have compassion for what they are going through and offer them a safe outlet to express their concerns and frustrations.”
One of the challenging parts of the job is how “it feels as though defendant’s rights outweigh victim’s rights,” according to Hoffman, who noted the last thing individuals want to hear is the defendant’s rights.
Her office seeks to provide “realistic expectations of the criminal justice system while working to instill a sense of hope, justice, and healing,” Hoffman said.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett worked with Hoffman when she started as an advocate.
“I’ve been able to see her grow, mature, and gain valuable experience and insight,” Sinnett said. “She is a wonderful selection for the role. I think she is going to do a great job in her leadership role.”
The Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program, which serves as a liaison between the district attorney’s office and victims, has been recognized statewide for its work in the field, Sinnett said.
“They are as good as any other county in the state,” Sinnett said. “Just because we are a smaller county doesn’t mean we don’t provide the same level of services.”
