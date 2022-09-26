Discussions are ongoing in York Springs about how to best utilize $34,687 in pandemic relief dollars.
The five-member borough council, with President Bob Megonnell absent Sept. 20, mulled allocating the federal funds towards infrastructure, health and safety, parks and recreation, broadband or nonprofit endeavors.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” said Vice President Sally Vance, who presided over the borough’s monthly business meeting. “We’ll continue to discuss.”
Among other options, Mayor Nina Tipler noted local grants are being made available for sidewalk renovations, and municipalities are being encouraged to contact the Adams County Transportation Planning Organization about potential grant opportunities.
“We need to talk about that because there is not enough money to do the whole town,” said Councilman Doug Deibler.
Additionally, Tipler said Adams County commissioners are setting aside $4 million for broadband and are expected to conduct public meetings regarding the concept.
Originally allocated $40,000 as a federal American Rescue Plan allotment, the municipality has disbursed funds towards a pair of full-time employees for pandemic bonuses, as well as a one-time donation to the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society.
The original American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges affiliated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strings are attached to the relief money.
Fireworks
In other borough business, a proposed fireworks ordinance remains under consideration. As a result of Act 74 of 2022 in Pennsylvania, municipalities are empowered to regulate fireworks, and control when and where they are deployed.
“It’s up to the municipality what you want to do,” said borough Solicitor Norma Bartko.
The revised state law takes effect this month, and enables municipalities to prohibit fireworks from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. Also, the law disallows explosives within 150 feet of animal housing.
“We currently do not have a fireworks ordinance, but we have a noise ordinance,” said Tipler, while noting that setback limitations within borough boundaries are not conducive for fireworks.
Similarly, there are minimum distance requirements from buildings and vehicles. Additionally, there are more severe penalties for improper sales or illegal use.
Vance recommended continuing the conversation during the borough’s meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Leadership slot
Tipler was recently appointed vice president of the Adams County Borough Association.
“We’ll have a lot more connections and networking opportunities,” she said.
According to York Springs officials, borough association President Ron Harris, who serves as the mayor of Carroll Valley, only intends to serve in the volunteer capacity for another year.
Other business
As concerns about speeding on side roads and alleys intensify, officials tabled a decision about installing speed bumps, pending further review.
Local leaders are taking a look at traffic calming devices placed along streets in the southern end of Dillsburg as a potential speed deterring mechanism. According to officials, the speed bumps are made of rubber.
“It’s what we want down here, they’re removable and safe,” said Deibler.
No speed bumps would be placed on Main Street, as it is a state-owned roadway. Only thoroughfares owned and operated by the borough, and subject to local taxpayer dollars, are under consideration.
Specifically, officials are eyeing Middle and Second streets as the speedways where safety precautions are warranted. Middle Street runs parallel to Main Street/Carlisle Pike in the northeast portion of the municipality.
While termed a street, Middle Street is designed like any alley, and is located in a residential neighborhood with myriad pedestrians. The side road has a posted speed limit of 15-miles per hour, and is barely big enough for two vehicles. Second Street has similar characteristics.
