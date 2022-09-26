Discussions are ongoing in York Springs about how to best utilize $34,687 in pandemic relief dollars.

The five-member borough council, with President Bob Megonnell absent Sept. 20, mulled allocating the federal funds towards infrastructure, health and safety, parks and recreation, broadband or nonprofit endeavors.

