Santa appears to have come early for five area police departments.

The Conewago Township, Eastern Adams Regional (EARP), Gettysburg, and Littlestown departments in Adams County, and Washington Township Police in neighboring Franklin County, are to share more than $500,000 in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, according to a release issued by State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33.

 

