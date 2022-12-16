Santa appears to have come early for five area police departments.
The Conewago Township, Eastern Adams Regional (EARP), Gettysburg, and Littlestown departments in Adams County, and Washington Township Police in neighboring Franklin County, are to share more than $500,000 in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, according to a release issued by State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33.
The funding amounts are $70,599 for Conewago; $109,852 for EARP; $126,593 for Gettysburg; $126,254 for Littlestown; and$133,975 For Washington Township.
The Adams County departments’ chiefs had yet to receive formal notification of the grants Thursday, but said their requests ranged from requesting funds for body and car cameras to bonuses for officers. All of the chiefs said they applied for more money than they appear to be receiving and did not yet know which specific requests had been granted.
“I’m just grateful we got anything. It’s a win-win for everybody in Adams County,” said Francis Staab, chief of EARP.
Other chiefs agreed with his sentiments.
“We fully expect to be able to do some really good things” with the money, Conewago Chief Gary Baumgardner said.
His requests included body cameras for officers, updating in-car computers, adding in-car modems that would “dramatically improve connectivity,” an upgrade of the department’s digital records management system, “retention bonuses” to thank officers who stuck with the department through the “turmoil” of the pandemic, and expansion of an officer wellness program.
Baumgardner applied for about $214,000 but said he welcomed any funding because it is “very much needed.” He said he was “grateful” to state authorities for expediting allocations.
Staab’s requests totaled about $150,000, including automatic license plate readers, body and in-car cameras, Tasers, and a records management system upgrade.
The funds will allow many needs to be taken care of sooner than they might be otherwise, and the costly plate readers are out of the question unless they are funded with grant money, Staab said.
Littlestown Chief Charles Kellar’s requests included updated Tasers and in-car and body cameras.
Much of what he requested will “sooner or later” be mandatory, “and we’re going to have to pay for it. This is a good way to do it,” he said.
Kellar’s requests totaled about $200,000, but “I’ll take anything we can get. I’m not complaining,” he said.
Similarly, Gettysburg Chief Robert Glenny said he was “very pleased we got the majority of the things we asked for.”
Glenny requested about $150,000 for items including upgraded in-car cameras, officer bonuses, a surveillance camera system for Lincoln Square, amongst other items.
If dollars for the surveillance system come through, it would create a record of most traffic entering or exiting the borough, potentially including “anyone absconding from a crime,” he said.
