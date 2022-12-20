Looking for a festive, gooey gift this holiday? ‘Tis the season to give slime.
Holiday-themed, fun, and unique slime made by a local student will be on sale Thursday and Friday at the Slime Shop Christmas Event in East Berlin.
The event is being held by Shelby Tuckey, 17, and her mother Michele Sterner, on Thursday, 2-7 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6548 Carlisle Pike, East Berlin.
Tuckey, a Bermudian Springs School District junior studying criminal justice at the Adams County Technical Institute, discovered her passion for slime through videos on YouTube and Instagram and initially bought it premade in stores.
“I thought it was neat,” Tuckey said, adding that from the time she was 10 years old she started making it on her own.
Tuckey received glue and slime kits as Christmas presents, where she found new textures to make, she said.
In 2020, it became more than a hobby, and Tuckey started selling her creations under the business “Slimey Shelby.”
Now, Tuckey has approximately 30 different slimes, including seasonal and holiday recipes.
While people enjoy simply playing with the slime in their hands, Tuckey said it can help with stress and anxiety.
“I also have customers with autism,” Tuckey said. “It helps them because it’s a sensory thing.”
Depending on the size, Tuckey charges $8 for 4 oz., and $4 for 2 oz. that are direct replicas of the different themes.
It’s $9 for a 4 oz. from the do-it-yourself (DIY) table, where customers start with a thick and glossy base and get to customize it by selecting the color, scent, and glitter to add to it, Tuckey said.
“I am there at the table and mix it in for them,” Tuckey said. “It is interactive.”
Tuckey also offers a 2 oz. version where people can select from the basic textures of slime, including, thick and glossy, butter, cloud, and crunchy. It is $3.50 for the slime, and then 50 cents for a basic add-in of the person’s choice, which could range from multicolored foam beads to glitter. The total comes to $4 for it, according to Tuckey.
Tuckey also sells wristbands for $2, she said.
Through her different slime creations, Tuckey has many seasonal favorites, including Winter Frost for Christmas, Eggsplosion for Easter, and Fall Harvest for autumn.
Winter Frost is a light blue slime with blue and white snowflakes and shimmery glitter, according to Tuckey.
Eggsplosion has purple, teal, and pink swirled in a jar, and when they mix, it becomes a purple, Tuckey said.
Tuckey said she uses nail art pieces for many of the different add-ins.
Her light green Fall Harvest slime incorporates multicolored pony beads, bronze and gold confetti, and green and gold small leaf glitters, she said.
Another favorite is Cotton Candy Fluff, which is pastel pink and light blue and mixes into a purple shade and smells like cotton candy.
A summer slime Tuckey created is called Strawberry Smoothie, which is light red and has a butter texture with tiny strawberry slices and black glitter to resemble the seeds, in addition to a strawberry scent.
Along with Winter Frost, other holiday slimes that will be available at the event include Santa, a thick and glossy slime; Candy Cane Twist, a butter slime with peppermint scent; Reindeer Food, a crunchy slime; and O’ Christmas Tree, a thick and glossy slime with a packet of add-ins to decorate their own tree with a pine scent.
Two special slimes, Frosty and Gingerbread Man, are being created for the event with details to be revealed, Tuckey said.
At the event, there will be four samples of slime for people to touch and play with, including thick and glossy, cloud, crunchy, and butter textures, said Tuckey.
When she’s not sliming it, Tuckey is plays defender in field hockey and throws shotput and discus for track at Bermudian Springs.
“I would like to thank my parents, family, and friends who have supported my business since my starting in 2020,” Tuckey said.
Anyone unable to make the event isn’t left out. Tuckey also sells her slime and updates her latest creations on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/SlimeyShelby05. Her Instagram account “SlimeyShelby” includes upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.