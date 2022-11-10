Gettysburg’s property tax rate is “not going up” next year, borough council President Wesley Heyser said Monday during a budget workshop meeting.

After three such workshops, the council has shaped a proposed 2023 budget that would add two full-time police officers without a tax increase.

 

