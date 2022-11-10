Gettysburg’s property tax rate is “not going up” next year, borough council President Wesley Heyser said Monday during a budget workshop meeting.
After three such workshops, the council has shaped a proposed 2023 budget that would add two full-time police officers without a tax increase.
A vote to advertise the current proposal is planned during the council’s regular meeting this coming Monday, with a vote on adoption expected during the Dec. 12 meeting. Both are scheduled for 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
An initial draft presented in October by Charles Gable, borough manager, included the two new officers, but would have hiked the tax rate by 0.15 mills to offset a 16-percent jump in employee health insurance costs.
Since then, a re-evaluation of police overtime needs in light of the proposed new hires cleared the way for a tax-neutral proposal, according to Gable.
Heyser noted the draft includes federal pandemic funds to help offset employees’ pay. Once that funding is used up, other sources will have to be found, potentially including property tax rate increases in future years, he said.
Council members appeared to reach consensus favoring several proposed expenditures:
• $61,000 to hire a firm to update the zoning ordinance for the first time since 2008
• $45,000 for Main Street Gettysburg (MSG), which acts as the borough’s economic development agency, up from $40,000 this year
• $4,750 for bus operator rabbittransit, up from $4,000
• $1,750 for the Adams County Arts Council, which provides local programming and grants, the same as this year
• Sponsorships to help offset organizers’ costs for special events, including $1,250 each for the July 4, Halloween, Memorial Day, and Remembrance Day parades and New Year’s Eve celebration, plus $2,750 for MSG’s three-day Christmas festival
• $75,000 for the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority, a joint venture with Cumberland Township that manages properties including the borough-owned Recreation Park, up from $70,000
• $10,000 for a study of options for the borough’s public works building
In other business, the annual permit fee for walking tours, including ghost and historical tours, would jump from $125 to $300 under a proposed resolution.
The permits are onerous for the staff because they involve separate paperwork for each guide and considerable time devoted to monitoring and enforcement, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
Council members appeared to have reached a consensus in favor of the resolution, which sets fees for a wide variety of permits.
