The COVID-19 pandemic forever changed the Adams County Prison and local leadership hopes this leads to fewer people returning to jail.
The county plans to launch a Transitions to Success program at the prison, which is based on the Scandinavian model of incarceration. The county will build two housing units in the prison that are less structured than a traditional prison setting, Warden Katy Hileman said at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting.
Giving prisoners a more relaxed living area will hopefully allow them to view their sentence as an opportunity to learn life skills in a setting based upon strength building rather than punitive sanctions, Adams County Common Pleas President Judge Michael George said.
In the past 10 years, 28 percent of those released from prison were later reincarcerated, George said.
“Although there are some, for public safety purposes, who must be isolated from the community, a large majority of the people in the criminal justice system will be returning to the community following incarceration as our neighbors, co-workers, and acquaintances,” George said. “We have an obligation to both the community and the offender to provide them with the skills and opportunity to make their return to the community permanent which, in turn, will hopefully eliminate future criminal conduct and victimization.”
The county is applying for a $229,339 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to fund the project. The project will also be funded through the prison, probation services and court budgets “without the need for additional tax dollars,” George said.
The county is able to implement the program because it is not using its re-entry facility to the extent it was before the pandemic.
To keep prisoners safe from the virus, many prisoners were released and placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring. In 2021, 87 percent more offenders were placed on house arrest than in 2019, George said.
One percent of those placed on house arrest had their privileges revoked for violating conditions of their release, George said.
In addition to making the re-entry facility available for the Transitions to Success program, having more people on house arrests saves the county money. The cost of housing an inmate is approximately $152 per day, George said.
“The current cost of corrections is exorbitant. It has caused great cost to Adams County taxpayers and, unless we alter our courses, will only become more expensive,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said. “This project offers us the opportunity to treat the root causes of crime for the benefit of both the offender and the community in a fiscally responsible manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.