Three police officers and a radio dispatcher received commendations for safely resolving a situation involving an armed and suicidal man in Cumberland Township.
Township Acting Police Chief Matthew Trostel and Patrolman First Class Daniel Barbagello, Gettysburg Detective Christopher Evans, and Adams County Dispatcher Andrew Hansen received framed commendations Tuesday during a township supervisors’ meeting.
At 3:32 p.m. on July 25, Hansen received a 911 call from “a suicidal man with a gun” on Taneytown Road who said he “would shoot at police upon arrival,” according to the commendations.
Hansen “kept the subject on the phone and expressed empathy and concern in his time of crisis,” “continually relayed life-saving information to the responding officers,” and “helped de-escalate the situation before responding officers arrived,” according to his commendation.
His “actions saved civilian, responding officers’, and the subject’s lives,” according to Hansen’s commendations.
When the officers arrived, they “encountered the subject behind a pickup truck,” where he was “brandishing a pistol,” according to the officers’ commendations.
The officers evacuated a swimming pool area at a nearby campground, and “engaged with” the armed man, “keeping the subject’s attention” on the officers, according to the commendations.
Putting themselves “at risk and danger,” the officers “helped to de-escalate the situation, which resulted in the subject lowering the pistol,” according to the commendations.
The officers then “immediately subdued the subject, resulting in no injuries to civilians or officers,” according to the commendations.
The honorees’ “actions are in the highest tradition of the Cumberland Township Police Department,” according to the commendations. Evans, of the Gettysburg Borough Police Department, was assisting with the call, Trostel said.
The supervisors and audience members applauded the four,.
Also Monday, Barbagello gave a presentation about the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) model of policing, in which he is certified as a practitioner and trainer. He is also a certified hostage negotiator and police chaplain.
The incident was an example of how the CIT approach works to save lives and route people to the mental health resources they need rather than focusing on criminal charges, Barbagello said.
