Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is set to stage its Penguin Project production of the Ugly Duckling musical Honk Jr.
“The Penguin Project is a program that has youth perform a modified version of a Broadway musical once a year at GCT,” said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive/artistic director.
Honk Jr. will play Nov. 11-20, with performances live on stage at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The performance will also be streamed on demand any time Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, so families and friends can watch the performance from their own devices at home or anywhere around the world.
“These productions are unique, however, because the show stars young people with special needs including Down Syndrome, Autism, and other neurological disorders,” Carr said.
These special needs actors are joined on stage by a dedicated group of peer mentors who are youth without special needs, Carr said. The volunteer peer mentors have worked side-by-side with the special need youngsters through about four months of rehearsals and every performance, he said.
The Penguin Project, which was founded in Illinois in 2004 by a pediatrician with a love of theater, has evolved into a national program that provides a supportive environment for youth with special needs to explore their creative talents. Gettysburg Community Theatre was the first theater outside the State of Illinois to replicate the program. GCT began producing “the annual gem” back in 2014, Carr said.
The Penguin Project at Gettysburg Community Theatre premiere sponsor is The Eagle Riders of Gettysburg and The Fraternal Order Of Eagles Aerie 1562 Gettysburg. The program is also sponsored in part by Sweet Charities Of Hanover Inc., Kiwanis Club Of Gettysburg, as well as a grant from the Cultural Alliance Of York County, and the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.
“My favorite part is not the singing, dancing, or hearing the students with special needs read their lines for the first time, though that is pretty spectacular as well, but the relationships and social skills these young people are building through the creative process of theater arts. The smiles are the best. They are so excited to be on stage again,” said Carr.
Honk Jr., the musical, is based on the story of the ugly duckling and teaches the lesson that being different is not just OK but it is what makes the world a wonderful place to live. As lyrics in one of the songs in the show state “This farm would be so boring, if we all looked the same.”
The production is under Carr’s direction, with vocal music directed by Carrie Conklin; choreography by GCT alum Marilyn Lopes; and GCT alum Kevin Foster serves as the assistant director.
The cast includes: Devin Harry from Dover; Alaythia and Hannah Hoffman from Gardners; Maddie Greco from Frederick; Tyson Schuck and Kaleigh McMaster from New Oxford; Kasey Duncan from New Freedom; Danny Burton, Cassie Smith, and Leah Spangler from York; Ella Scott and Janna Scott from Littlestown; Dustin Miller and Leah Watson from Biglerville; Hadley and Holden Petruzzelli, Victoria Craver, Ilana Miller, Greta Hartley, CJ Lair, and Mikey Athanasakis from Gettysburg; Olivia Rife from McSherrystown; Madelyn J. Noel from Hanover; and Olivia Hagen from Seven Valleys.
GCT is a nonprofit organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York St. Discounted tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website in advance for $15, at the door for $20 if any seats are left in the intimate 80-seat theater. The streaming tickets are $10 per home and must be purchased online.
Audiences are encouraged to not only order tickets in advance but also arrive early to find downtown parking and enjoy refreshments, said Carr. Raffles tickets will be available as a grassroots fundraiser before each performance. The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theater just off of North Stratton Street for paid parking available 24 hours, but there are many street meters close to GCT along York, Stratton and Middle streets which stop charging at 8 p.m.
The final performance of GCT’s 2022 Season will be the theater’s traditional Home For The Holidays Cabaret at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 featuring a cash bar and many favorite Christmas tunes. Tickets are on sale now. More information can be found online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.
GCT’s mission statement is: To inspire creativity and confidence, provide cultural enrichment, and instill a love of the theater arts in people of all ages and abilities through quality education and performance.
