A change in plans for construction of hundreds of self-service storage units gained approval Tuesday from Cumberland Township supervisors.
Following an approximately 40-minute public hearing, a unanimous board granted a conditional use for a site at 95 Solomon Road. The approval is needed because the site near U.S. Route 15’s intersection with Taneytown Road (Pa. Route 134 is in the Village Mixed-Use zoning district.
Owner James Knefley received a similar approval last June, but has since changed plans to build the units on the south side of the road rather than on both sides.
“The plan has been tweaked,” said Knefley’s attorney, John Murphy. Knefley retains the right to build on the north side in the future, Murphy said.
The vote followed a public hearing during which Linda and Donald Yingling expressed concerns about how Knefley’s project would affect their property. They operate some 47 storage units and have several rental houses on a private drive off Taneytown Road.
Knefley, of Ulysses, Pa., said he has owned the site since 1973 and is a semi-retired operator of businesses including a skiing area.
He said he plans 13 single-story buildings plus outdoor recreational vehicle storage, down from 20 buildings previously. Building lengths will vary, with 300 feet as the maximum, yielding as many as 980 storage units, Knefley said.
The units would not have electricity or sewage connections and vehicles would have to be drained of fuel and have their batteries removed to be stored inside, Knefley said.
Customers would enter the fully fenced-in facility by punching in a code at the gate, but access would only be available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with motion-sensing lights and cameras to provide security, he said.
Linda Yingling said she was “concerned” that no one would be on site to deal with any problems. Knefley said having someone available within reasonable distance would be worked out.
She also expressed concern about the hours of operation, but township attorney Sam Wiser said those planned by Knefley comply with the ordinance.
Knefley estimated the facility would be 150 to 200 feet from the Knefley’s houses.
Donald Yingling said his units were about 100 feet from the houses. He also said there is no easement or right-of-way through his property.
The supervisors closed the public hearing and convened their regular meeting prior to voting.
The board had 45 days to issue a written decision, after which opponents will have 30 days to appeal, Wiser said.
The project must still move through the regular land development process, including review by the township and Adams County planning commissions and a vote by the supervisors, Wiser said.
In other business:
• To gain more information, the supervisors delayed action on a request by the Adams County Tax Claim Bureau that they approve the sale of property at 2664 Emmitsburg Road to the Adams County Industrial Redevelopment Authority (ACIDA). Affected taxing bodies must approve such sales, Wiser said. Audience members who identified themselves as Thomas Kost and James Halkias told the board they had each outbid the ACIDA. Wiser said the county is not bound to sell to the highest bidder, but has discretion to consider other factors in the public interest such as pollution mitigation requirements for brownfield sites.
• Voting unanimously, the supervisors authorized the seeking of bids for reconstruction of ponds in the Longview and Twin Lakes West developments, with cooperation of the homeowners associations, as part of plans to comply with federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems mandates.
• At the request of the township planning commission, the supervisors authorized Wiser to work with that body to review current requirements for fencing to provide a buffer between some zoning districts. The planners cited esthetic and maintenance concerns about the current requirement of a six-foot wooden fence, Wiser said.
• The supervisors thanked Borough Manager Ben Thomas after learning the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded the township a $10,000 grant to facilitate a comprehensive zoning review.
• Filling a vacancy, the supervisors appointed Jeffrey Yingling to the Agricultural Security Area Advisory Committee.
