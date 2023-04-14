A man is accused of assaulting a woman, endangering children, and fleeing police in Littlestown.
Emergency dispatchers said a woman had called 911 on April 7 but “was no longer talking to them and that they heard a commotion and yelling. The phone then went silent,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Mark Barbaro, 34, of Littlestown, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post cash bail of $10,000, according to court documents.
Borough Police Officer Anthony Gilberto was dispatched to a Lumber Street address at 7:29 a.m. on April 7, according to his affidavit.
When Gilberto arrived, a woman claimed Barbaro “grabbed her by the neck” during an argument while her 1-year-old daughter and her 12-year-old son were in the residence, according to the affidavit.
“Barbaro is currently out on bail for simple assault against this same” person, information in the affidavit alleges.
Gilberto “observed several scratches” on the woman’s neck but she said her airway was not constricted and she had been able to continue breathing, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Barbaro threw items including a clock, which Gilberto allegedly saw on the couch below a hole in the wall, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she closed and locked a door when Barbaro stepped outside, and claimed he “forced the door open, breaking the door frame and locking mechanism and causing the trim to fly out from the wall,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed “she was on the phone with 911 at that time when Barbaro grabbed the phone from her hand and broke it by bending it in half. She then showed me the broken cell phone,” according to Gilberto’s affidavit.
When Gilberto first arrived, he allegedly “observed Barbaro open the lower door to the apartment and see me. He then went back inside where the door locked behind him. The door leads to a stairwell for a secondary exit of the apartment,” according to the affidavit.
Gilberto asked Conewago Township Police Detective Burnell Bevenour to assist at the residence, and after he arrived, Gilberto “searched the area between the lower exterior door and the apartment,” but did not find Barbaro, according to the affidavit.
Gilberto “did, however, observe damage to the ceiling” of an area below the apartment, allegedly “consistent with” an attempt to hide “in the attic space and stepping through the ceiling or potentially crawling into” the lower area, according to the affidavit. After an unsuccessful search of that area, Gilberto left the scene.
At 8:50 a.m. the same day, the woman claimed she saw Barbaro at a PNC Bank branch in the borough and a nearby Family Dollar store at 410 W. King St., where an employee allegedly told Gilberto “someone just went through the back exit which caused the alarm to sound,” according to the affidavit.
Gilberto ran through the back exit, where another person claimed a male ran into the woods south of the store, according to the affidavit.
Gilberto “searched the woods and eventually located Barbaro in the 100 block of South Columbus Avenue where he no longer fled” and was arrested, according to the affidavit.
Barbaro was charged with one misdemeanor count each of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and evading arrest on foot, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled forApril 19, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.