A Gettysburg Area High School senior has earned the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award, after dedicating nearly five years to her project.
Anna Willard, 17, was recently recognized as part of the 2023 Gold Award class by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, according to a release.
Willard built a science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) outdoor classroom at her alma mater, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, which goes from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade.
“I wanted to add another layer to the STEM opportunities and give students a chance to learn outside the classroom,” Willard said.
Her project is named “Milton’s Outdoor Classroom” after a student her mother had in class at St. Francis Xavier who passed away.
“That classroom is dedicated to him because of his love of STEM,” Willard said.
Willard’s passion for STEM began at St. Francis Xavier.
Amy Woods, a former teacher who taught science for fourth through eighth grades, expanded Willard’s educational horizons with science competitions and “everything to do with STEM,” Willard said.
The outdoor classroom includes a set of stone benches and a table on wheels that mimics a lab table to store scientific equipment, said Willard.
Two different thermometers, “a bunch of magnifying glasses,” scales, and a microscope are some of the scientific items included as well, she said.
The outdoor classroom will be a permanent fixture at the school, said Willard, noting it took “a lot to get it approved” by different entities.
“We had to change the location,” she said. “I’m glad we found a space that is permanent for it.”
Girl Scouts work up to the Gold Award over the course of a few years.
“The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change for a community or world issue. Gold Award Girl Scouts address pressing issues in their communities and create sustainable change to make the world a better place,” the release reads.
While the minimum amount of time to work on a project is 80 hours, Willard said it took almost five years to complete it.
“I’m really glad it paid off and that I was able to get the award,” she said.
Hanover Architectural Products donated all the bricks the family used, while Conewago Enterprises Inc. assisted with lending equipment to set up the area before putting the bricks in, she said.
“We had a lot of donations from companies around town to help pay for the equipment and wood we needed for the lab table,” Willard said.
Willard is a Juliette Girl Scout, not affiliated with a troop. She has been a Girl Scout for 10 years.
In the future, she plans to pursue secondary education with a double major in aerospace engineering and environmental sciences.
Willard said she believes STEM is important for children.
“There are a lot of problems in our world that relate to STEM,” Willard said. “Teaching younger people will help benefit the future.”
