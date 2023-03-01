Students assisted recently as concrete was poured for a new greenhouse nearing completion at Biglerville High School (BHS).
The approximately $150,000 project began last year as agricultural education teachers Michelle Miller and Scott Howell worked with students to tear down the old structure.
Donations in cash and in-kind from many sources are funding the project, in addition to a $30,000 commitment from the Upper Adams School District.
Miller and Howell, teachers for 34 and 39 years respectively, have been planning for the project for years after realizing their previous greenhouse could no longer hold heat.
BHS sophomore Caden Kessel, president of the school’s Apple City FFA chapter, was among students taking part as concrete was poured.
The project is the “future,” said Kessel, who plans on “taking these skills you learn here” as he moves toward goals of owning a family farm and becoming a welder.
“FFA teaches leadership, public speaking, makes you a stronger person,” and helps you “learn about more people and where they come from,” Kessel said.
Miller anticipates the greenhouse will be up and running by April and plans to host an open house.
Plans for the greenhouse include independent study projects, hydroponics, and production of herbs, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Poinsettias and hanging baskets will be grown in the fall and spring, respectively. Goals include programs reaching from high school ag students to elementary school students, said Miller.
“This has been a project in the making for ten years,” said Phil Wagner, president of the Canner Fund, a nonprofit organization that aids the Upper Adams district. The greenhouse is the most “significant project we have ever tackled,” Wagner said.
Miller has been one of the “key players” in the project along with grant writer Christine Little.
Conewago Construction Inc., owned by Bryon Waggoner, provided retaining walls, leveling and preparation of the site, and other services including work by York Concrete and heating and air-conditioning work by Best Mechanical Services, all of which are under the Waggoner Construction umbrella, Wagner said.
“I estimate in excess of $20,000 time donated,” he said.
Donors so far also include American Legion Ira Lady Post 262 of Biglerville American Legion, Upper Adams Jaycees, Rice Fruit Packing Company, Hollabaugh Brothers in memory of Bruce Hollabaugh, Adams County Nursery, Adams County Bank, Upper Adams Lions Club, Conewago Enterprise, and many others, Wagner said.
Also, the Canner Fund has received a $6,000 grant from the Land O’Lakes Foundation “and a few more are in process, as well as more donors coming in,” said Wagner, who expressed confidence the fund will reach its goal and potentially have money remaining to replace the greenhouse’s skin in about five years.
The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) is managing the funds for project.
Anyone interested in donating can make checks out to Adams County Community Foundation with a notation indicating the CF greenhouse project and send them to 25 S. Fourth St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Questions can be directed to Wagner at oldwarrior71@gmail.com.
