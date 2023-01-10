A Hoffman Homes for Youth staff member is accused of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old at the residential facility near Littlestown.
Oscar Delgadocruz, 34, of Gettysburg, was charged with one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and corruption of a minor, as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault against a person under 16 years of age, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison unable to post 10 percent of $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) received a child welfare referral Dec. 28 claiming a girl told Hoffman Homes staff members she was “having a relationship” with a staff member, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
During a forensic interview at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl claimed Delgado hugged and kissed her in October last year and that intimacy between them allegedly escalated in subsequent encounters, according to the affidavit.
