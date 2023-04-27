Herrs Ridge crash

A Gettysburg woman was unhurt Wednesday when her car struck a tree along Herrs Ridge Road due to what may have been a brake malfunction, according to Cumberland Township Police. (Photo Courtesy Cumberland Township Police Department)

A possible mechanical malfunction sent a Gettysburg woman’s car off Herrs Ridge Road and into a tree Wednesday, according to Cumberland Township Police.

Eusebia Hernandez, 55, was uninjured in the crash about 12:49 p.m. in the 1300 block, Patrolman Rich Keefer said.

 

