A possible mechanical malfunction sent a Gettysburg woman’s car off Herrs Ridge Road and into a tree Wednesday, according to Cumberland Township Police.
Eusebia Hernandez, 55, was uninjured in the crash about 12:49 p.m. in the 1300 block, Patrolman Rich Keefer said.
She was driving southwest in a 2006 Nissan Sentra when she attempted to slow down on a hill, Keefer said.
The driver said she braked, but the brakes “did not slow her down,” after which the vehicle entered a ditch, Keefer said.
The vehicle then struck a tree, road sign, and fence, he said.
Gettysburg firefighters and fire police were dispatched along with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Keefer said.
The road was closed in both directions for about 55 minutes, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.