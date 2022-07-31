The South Mountain fair’s first-ever kid’s tractor pull took place on a sunny evening Saturday.
The event was arranged by Adam A. Brown, of Cashtown, who is a chairperson of the fair’s Department 24 and a 25-year member of the Antique Engine Association, along with his wife. Brown has been involved with the fair since 1992 and jokes that he uses his middle initial since “there are several Adam Browns around the area, and we all know each other!”
Brown has been working with antique engines since he was in his early 20s. “I realized then they were important to preserve,” he said.
It was when Brown met Durwin Parks, another tractor enthusiast, earlier this year at another tractor pulling event that he had an idea: to bring a tractor pull for children to the South Mountain Fair. Parks has been involved with the Keystone Nationals Indoor Truck & Tractor Pull for several years. Brown then arranged for Parks to hold the kid’s pull at the fair this year.
Children between the ages of three to 14 signed up at the fair for the big day Saturday at 6 p.m. They were then grouped by age: three to four-year-olds, five to nine-year-olds, and 10 to 14-year-olds. Each group had a pedal tractor appropriate for their size.
Parks explained, “the goal is for each child to pedal the tractor in a straight line while pulling weight. If the child stops or takes their feet off the pedals, that ends their pull. We measure the distance by inches; it gets harder to pull at greater distances.”
Parks started the event with a moment of silence to honor those serving in the military past and present.
He emphasized the importance of showing appreciation for the men and women who put their lives at risk every day to defend the country.
Parents, friends and family watched from the sidelines as each child tried their best to peddle, with Parks acting as the announcer and commentator. Cheers and claps filled the air.
Every child received their choice of milk or chocolate milk for participation.
Allied Milk Productions sponsored the event and provided the beverages.
The top winner of each category was gifted a farm toy.
When asked what he would tell people unfamiliar with the kid’s tractor pull about the event, he said, “Come out and watch it. It’s a lot of fun!”
The fair, in its centennial year, ran Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds near Arendtsville.
