Tractor pull for kids
Buy Now

Durwin Parks, manager of the kid’s tractor pull, poses on one of the pedal tractors used during the new event at the South Mountain Fair last week. (Liz Caples/Gettysburg Times)

The South Mountain fair’s first-ever kid’s tractor pull took place on a sunny evening Saturday.

The event was arranged by Adam A. Brown, of Cashtown, who is a chairperson of the fair’s Department 24 and a 25-year member of the Antique Engine Association, along with his wife. Brown has been involved with the fair since 1992 and jokes that he uses his middle initial since “there are several Adam Browns around the area, and we all know each other!”

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.