Gettysburg Academy
Buy Now

A proposed ordinance change would allow the Gettysburg Academy building at West High and South Washington streets to become a commercial venue for events such as weddings. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

A majority of Gettysburg Borough Council members indicated they support a proposed ordinance change that would add event venues to the zoning ordinance.

Members expressed their views Monday after an approximately 45-minute public hearing during which about a dozen people spoke. The speakers were divided roughly evenly between opponents concerned about effects on neighbors and business owners who welcomed an added opportunity to bring visitors to the community.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.