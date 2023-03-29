A majority of Gettysburg Borough Council members indicated they support a proposed ordinance change that would add event venues to the zoning ordinance.
Members expressed their views Monday after an approximately 45-minute public hearing during which about a dozen people spoke. The speakers were divided roughly evenly between opponents concerned about effects on neighbors and business owners who welcomed an added opportunity to bring visitors to the community.
Council proponents included Chad-Alan Carr, John Lawver, Patti Lawson, and Judith Butterfield.
Opponents included Chris Berger, Matt Moon, and President Wesley Heyser.
A vote on whether to formally advertise the ordinance change is likely during the April 10 council meeting at 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St. If that vote is favorable, an adoption vote could occur during the May 8 meeting, said council’s attorney, Harry Eastman.
Commercial venues for events such as weddings are not addressed in the current ordinance. At issue are proposed ordinance changes that would permit and regulate them in various zoning districts.
Scott English, owner of the Gettysburg Academy building at 66-68 W. High St., requested an ordinance amendment more than a year ago, saying the proposal would help preserve the historic building, which was the original home of both the United Lutheran Seminary and Gettysburg College, and provide economic stimulus to the neighborhood.
The proposal would impact zoning districts across the borough, but English’s site has been at the center of discussion during some 30 public meetings.
Residential neighbors have repeatedly raised concerns about parking, noise, traffic and portable restrooms.
The neighborhood around the English site is “too densely packed” for an event venue to be appropriate, Berger said Monday.
Churches and a law office are nearby on High Street, but along South Washington Street, “there’s nothing commercial whatsoever,” Moon said.
“Neighborhoods change,” Lawver countered, saying he recalls businesses in that area, and warning that opposition would have effects on other zoning districts.
“If we shut this one down, we’ve shut them all down,” he said.
Change is difficult but, after time passes “sometimes it’s not as bad as you think it’s going to be,” said Carr.
During the public hearing, more than one speaker asked why a different proposed ordinance change also pending before the council would protect portions of the Colt Park single-family neighborhood from commercial uses while the event venue change would encourage such a use in a multi-family and rental residential neighborhood.
On the other hand, several speakers said the borough should encourage small businesses and praised English as someone who could be trusted not to harm the neighborhood.
Both sides cited petitions with numerous signatures and made opposite claims about what it means for the area surrounding the English property to be included in both the state’s “Elm Street” neighborhood revitalization program and the borough’s Elm Street zoning regulations. One side focused on economic revitalization, the other on preserving residential quality of life.
Borough Planning Commission Chair Charles Strauss said that body recommended “more caution” by making event venues a “special exception” that would require case-by-case approval from the borough zoning hearing board.
Strauss, as well as others, mentioned a broad range of controls that received support from some council members but “went missing in the discussion” prior to the draft now under consideration. Some of the ideas were a mandatory annual operations plan, limits on hours of operation, and a cap on the number of people permitted at an event.
