Under a summery sky, the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” from the Thunderbolt stadium speakers set the tone as the long line of blue-robed Littlestown High School graduates processed across the green field to receive their diplomas Friday evening.
Co-Principal Joel Moran, Superintendent Christopher Bigger, and school board Vice President Yancy Unger distributed diplomas to the 151 graduates, including two foreign exchange students. Student officers took turns calling the names of the students as family and friends cheered their accomplishments.
The value of perseverance through adversity, grasping the meaning of the moment and gratitude for help along the way became a common thread running through the words shared by student leaders and staff speeches. Bigger told the class, “you have set a truly higher standard for all those who will follow” at Littlestown High School in years to come.
Class Valedictorian Lucas Denault claimed “power in the trials that life throws at you,” citing the COVID-19 obstacle, his own health challenges and still other obstacles.
“We all dealt with illness, uncertainty, and weariness,” he said.
“What I found is, there is power in the trials that life throws at you,” he said. “When your life is falling apart and your plan is derailed and you find yourself in a hole, there is only one thing left to do, start climbing.”
“Do tough things” was his summary advice.
Salutatorian Jenna Sanders advocated for a path between dwelling on the past and worries about the future. The strength of the Class of 2023 can be found in “overcoming countless challenges, enduring procrastination that ultimately led to late nights catching up on work” and realizing how students have grown together in facing the challenges.
They formed “friendships that will last a lifetime.” She reminded her classmates that “we will face new challenges and uncertainties” in the next phase of their lives, but success won’t be all grades and accomplishments as much as it will be the “impact we make on the lives of others.”
She emphasized the sense of group success as well, concluding, “Today, we celebrate not only our individual successes, but also the collective accomplishments of our class.”
Special music from the band, directed by Adam Bish, featured “Gettysburg” by John “Randy” Edelman, the soundtrack of the Gettysburg feature film by Ron Maxwell added to the dignified solemnity of the commencement and a choral selection – “For Good,” by Stephen Schwartz, was led by choral director Michael Lobaugh.
Dr. Judith Berryman, co-principal, announced the special honors for scores of outstanding students, National Honor Society members and the top 5 percent of academic performers.
She also introduced special departmental honors: Luce Denault for academic achievement and science and mathematics; Elisabeth Young and Bethany Shifflett for art and creative writing; Alazay Hoffman for commercial art, Jaylin Smith for photography; Justin King for business, Kenzie Hull and Brandon Morgret for theater tech; Edan Brown for outstanding instrumentalist; Abigail Riedel for agriculture; Joyanna Matthews for woodworking; Alyssa Eck for English; Christian Keller for musical theater, marching band and outstanding vocalist; Chase Wootton for show choir and marching band; Caleb Unger and Kathryn Eyer for French; Aydan Fitzgerald and Jenna Sanders for Spanish; Alyssa Eck and McKayla Klinedinst for family and consumer science; Brandon Morgret and Hannah Hitchner for physical ed.
Representing class officers, Kaelonnah Darlich turned failure on its ear: “Defined as being ‘unsuccessful in achieving one’s goal,’ I disagree because only those who dare to fail greatly can ever succeed. Failure is a detour, not a dead-end street. Never be ashamed of trying because you are the author, the editor, and the main character of your own story.”
She added to the theme of the evening when she said “life can be heavy. Grudges, jealousy, regret, weighing us down. We can turn a new page. You do not have to be the same person you were in high school. As we close this final chapter, the pen is in your hands now. You can write the rest of your story.”
Given a final word in the commencement, Moran cited a country song the students learned in middle school about country roads taking them home to the place where they belong.
“Remember no matter where life takes you, no matter what challenges you face, we here in Littlestown are your friends and will always love and support you,” Moran said.
The Class of 2023 moved to the middle of the field and tossed their hats high in the air while the chosen class song, “Feel This Moment” by Pitbull ft. and Christina Aguilera, played, a fitting conclusion to the commencement ceremony sending the graduates into their next adventures.
