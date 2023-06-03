Under a summery sky, the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” from the Thunderbolt stadium speakers set the tone as the long line of blue-robed Littlestown High School graduates processed across the green field to receive their diplomas Friday evening.

Co-Principal Joel Moran, Superintendent Christopher Bigger, and school board Vice President Yancy Unger distributed diplomas to the 151 graduates, including two foreign exchange students. Student officers took turns calling the names of the students as family and friends cheered their accomplishments.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.