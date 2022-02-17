An extensive planning process in the 4,000-student Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) has identified four areas for focused attention in the coming years.
At the CVSD school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Sharon Perry said input was received from district parents, students, teachers, staff and community members through 50 virtual sessions conducted since September.
Enhanced communication emerged as the highest priority.
“We’ll be working with all stakeholder groups to improve it,” Perry said.
Expanded mental health services, curriculum review and expansion, and more efficient deployment of human resources to meet the needs of the growing district are the other priority areas.
The superintendent assured board members specific action steps will be developed in all four areas, which will be approved by the board over the next several months.
The overarching theme from the listening sessions, which garnered input from about 40 percent of students’ families, was that “this community loves the district,” Perry said.
“We’re special, highly respected,” she said.
District principals and the special education director discussed recent recognitions received by students, upcoming state-required testing, and plans to help students catch up from pandemic-related loss of learning.
The various school leaders described plans for celebrating Palindrome Day next week on “Twosday, 2/22/22.” A palindrome is word or phrase that reads the same backward or forward.
Middle School Principal Matthew Muller said he and his colleagues are focusing on data that helps them understand student progress and areas that need additional focus.
He described a recent project in which students identified a problem area, conducted research, and came up with solutions that were presented to their teachers and classmates.
Muller told the board the entire district is observing Kindness Week.
“Our message is that kindness doesn’t cost anything, and it means everything,” he said.
Special Education Director Stephanie Corbin described the “Million Dollar Project” under way with students in fourth through sixth grades.
“They’re given a million dollars,” she said, and have to develop a budget that includes buying a house and vehicle, college education for children, gifts to charity, and all of that factoring in projections of inflation.
The exercise forces students to struggle with choosing “between wants and needs,” which most adults must do, Corbin said.
Board actions
In the meeting, which lasted only 30 minutes, the board acted favorably on recommendations from its four committees. Among those were:
· Approving the calendar for the 2022-23 school year
· Continuing the health and safety policy whereby mask-usage on school premises is optional
· Giving a green light to various planned field trips and other off-site student activities
· Adopting 18 personnel-related actions to approve contracts, transfers and leaves
· Accepting minutes, financial reports, and policy modifications
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Monday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the board room.
The agenda can be found at www.conewago.k12.pa.us. Meetings are also livestreamed.
