Headshot

Sinnett

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett was recently elected president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association (PDAA).

Sinnett officially took on the new role after a vote at PDAA’s annual meeting on July 18, according to a PDAA release.

