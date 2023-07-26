Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett was recently elected president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association (PDAA).
Sinnett officially took on the new role after a vote at PDAA’s annual meeting on July 18, according to a PDAA release.
“I am honored to lead an association of dedicated public servants, who seek justice for crime victims, safety for our communities, and improvements in our criminal justice system,” Sinnett said.
Sinnett previously held leadership roles with the organization as vice president and secretary/treasurer.
In 2015, Sinnett was first elected district attorney of Adams County. He is now in his second term and is seeking a third.
With 24 years under his belt in the prosecution arena, Sinnett previously served as first assistant district attorney in Adams County and as a senior deputy prosecutor in York County. He also serves as a special assistant United States attorney.
Sinnett never thought he would become PDAA president.
“I never dreamt or hoped out that far. I just wanted to be district attorney of my home county,” Sinnett said. “That was the pinnacle for me.”
Recognizing past presidents of the organization, Sinnett noted how “these are people I have looked up to for years who are the top prosecutors in the state.”
Others elected to leadership roles in PDAA included: Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse as vice president and Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo.
PDAA offers “continuing education classes covering changes in criminal justice law and trends in law enforcement, training and support for new prosecutors, assistance to prosecutors across the state with emerging issues or difficult cases, amicus briefs for appellate cases dealing with criminal justice issues, and advocacy on state legislation that could impact crime victims, law enforcement, or the criminal justice system,” according to the release.
Since 2004, Sinnett has attended conferences and training at PDAA. He also attended and presented at the organization’s trainings prior to becoming district attorney.
Sinnett said he looks forward to working with district attorneys throughout the state on a wide range of issues including improving victims’ rights and recruiting county prosecutors and law enforcement officers. PDAA remains focused on training prosecutors to be effective and ethical in the profession, said Sinnett.
“It is the responsibility of the district attorney to do the right thing for the right reasons and seek accountability, and often treatment, for those who violate the law,” Sinnett said. “It is a balance that requires both training and expertise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.