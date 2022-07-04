A zoning mismatch involving dozens of Gettysburg residences may come to an end.
Borough officials have begun discussions that could lead to the rezoning of lots in three locations: Colt Park behind Steinwehr Avenue businesses; an area near the intersection of York and Sixth streets; and another near Sixth and East Middle streets.
Future uses would be affected, but not current ones.
At issue are lots now in the Tourist Commercial (TC) district, which permits 23 non-residential uses ranging from restaurants and retail stores to auto service stations and hotels.
In Colt Park, 49 parcels near Steinwehr Avenue or WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital are zoned TC, including 46 homes as well as two vacant lots and one commercial lot. Officials are proposing a switch to R1 low-density residential zoning, according to a presentation by Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall during Monday’s borough council workshop meeting.
On York Street, four parcels are commercial, including one that is vacant, and four are residential. The proposal is to switch to General Commercial zoning.
On Sixth Street, one lot is residential, one is vacant, and one is the nonprofit American Legion. The proposal is to switch to R2 moderate density residential zoning.
The purpose of TC zoning is to “provide for and encourage the location of retail business establishments serving the tourist and visitor trade,” according to the borough’s zoning ordinance.
The borough needs to look “more holistically” at the current TC zone, which is appropriate for some existing uses but doesn’t fit with others, Marshall said.
For example, Marshall’s presentation listed businesses on York Street including the Presidents Inn and Suites, which is obviously connected to tourism, as opposed to nearby Schmuck Lumber.
A petition received by the borough, bearing at least 19 signatures, helped bring the issue to the forefront, Marshall said.
A lengthy process remains before the council could enact any ordinance amendments. An amendment would have to be drafted, after which it would be subject to a public hearing prior to a council vote.
“This won’t be our last” meeting on the topic council President Wesley Heyser said.
In other business:
• Thanks to federal pandemic funds, transfers between categories in this year’s budget will make it possible to offset higher-than-expected police overtime costs with no change to the bottom line, Borough Manager Charles Gable said. The overtime is connected to covering the patrol shifts of an injured officer who is limited to office duties, Police Chief Robert Glenny said. A union contract gives full-time police officers first choice to fill the shifts, as opposed to part-timers who are paid less, Glenny said. Council members expressed no opposition to placing the budget change proposal on the agenda for their July 11 business meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
• Members expressed no opposition to a request, backed by Gettysburg Fire Chief Larry Weikert, to update boundaries of areas that determine which agencies and equipment will respond to an emergency. The matter will also be placed on the July 11 agenda, Heyser said.
• An annual audit of the borough’s books resulted in an “unmodified opinion,” the highest possible rating, said Jennifer CruverKibi of the Maher Duessel accounting firm. The borough’s switch in accounting systems from accrual to cash has resulted in a clearer understanding for the council and public, Heyser said. On the downside, CruverKibi said the change means the borough and Gettysburg Municipal Authority are not using the same system, creating an “adverse” situation in the firm’s judgment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.