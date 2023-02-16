Parking revenue in Gettysburg last year totaled 15 percent more than forecast
Revenue from parking permits, kiosks, meters, and the Racehorse Alley garage totaled $1.39 million in 2022, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said during a Monday council meeting.
The total was approximately 15 percent more than the $1.2 million included in the 2022 budget, he said.
A notable increase was in the Local Parking Privilege (LPP) program, which “allows a patron to pay $35 dollars a month to park at designated 12-hour, long-term meters between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 a.m., 7 days a week,” according to the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov.
The budget called for $1,200 in income from the LPP program, but actual income was $15,310, said Gable, who added that the program is “gaining momentum.”
One hundred meters are included on parts of Carlisle, Queen, Baltimore, South Stratton, East Middle, York, and South Franklin streets, according to the website.
Parking revenues do not include income resulting from parking tickets, Gable said.
In other business, the council decided unanimously to seek bids for routine biannual maintenance of the Racehorse Alley garage.
Maintenance work rotates among the garage’s seven levels and exterior, with this year’s plans focusing on the latter, including replacing caulk, repairing concrete, and power-washing, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said.
The work may come in under the $80,000 included in this year’s budget, which would allow some extra interior work, he said.
Also, Clabaugh said traffic study results are in on proposals to make Racehorse Alley one-way in conjunction with proposed reconstruction west of North Washington Street, and changes on North Washington between the alley and Constitution Avenue.
Choosing a one-way flow “won’t impact the traffic signals” on Chambersburg Street, he said.
Clabaugh did not go into detail, saying he planned to make an in-depth presentation during the council’s workshop session at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
Discussion of the one-way idea, including “many variables,” is likely at many meetings prior to any decision, he said.
The one-way option has long been on the council’s radar.
For example, in April last year, Clabaugh said funneling all traffic to North Franklin Street would be the “safest” option. Making the alley eastbound-only from Buford Avenue (U.S. 30) to Franklin, and westbound-only from Washington to Franklin would eliminate through traffic, he said then.
If the whole alley were instead to be one-way in a single direction, Clabaugh last year recommended it be eastbound so residents of Creekside Condominiums would still be able to turn into their complex from Buford Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.