Parking revenue in Gettysburg last year totaled 15 percent more than forecast

Revenue from parking permits, kiosks, meters, and the Racehorse Alley garage totaled $1.39 million in 2022, Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said during a Monday council meeting.

 

