The quintessential utilityman, Marlin Shorb spent decades making sure the Gettysburg Times got out the door and into people’s hands.
The Times’ family lost not only a co-worker but a beloved friend when Marlin, 77, passed away at Gettysburg Hospital during the early morning hours Tuesday, following a medical incident while at work in his second home, the paper’s mailroom.
“Today was a tough day for the Times. Marlin was one of the constants here. He was our most loyal and dedicated employee who I had to force to take a night off,” said Harry Hartman, publisher.
All told, Marlin dedicated 59 years to the Times. He began his long-running career in the mailroom in 1981, prior to which he was a newspaper delivery driver for 18 years.
“Marlin started working at the Times somewhere back in the distant past,” said Terry Burger, former staff writer.
Saying Marlin was already “a fixture when I joined up back in 1985, Burger continued, “He was one of those guys who knew how to fix everything. He seemed steady as a rock and never got worked up, even when dealing with a decrepit building and machinery that must have come out of Rube Goldberg's nightmares. He was one of a kind.”
B.J. Small, past editor, worked with Marlin at the newspaper’s current Fairfield road location as well as the previous Carlisle Street site.
Working for the Times many years, Marlin was “an important behind-the-scenes worker. He had an important role in getting the paper out,” said Small. “Not a lot of people ever heard of Marlin Shorb, but those of us in the building knew who he was. He was asked to do a lot, and what he did to get the paper out was so important.”
Marlin worked “a lot in the wee hours of the morning,” said Small, noting, “He was someone I was always glad to see.”
Tammy Signor worked with Marlin for more than 23 years.
“While Marlin was a man of little words, he was a wonderful example of a dependable and hardworking man. We found out just how much we depended on him when he was involved in an accident during a storm where a tree had fallen on him,” she said.
Marlin’s dogs saved his life, but he was out of work for six months “and it became very apparent how much we truly depended on him,” Signor said.
In addition to his role at the newspaper, Marlin enjoyed working outside, especially chopping wood for his outdoor wood burning furnace.
“He always seemed happy out chopping wood,” said a friend.
But one day, more than a decade ago, chopping wood took a dark turn.
On April 20, 2008, Marlin was cutting wood on his Fairfield farm when limbs from a 30-foot-tall tree fell on him, pinning him on the ground. With broken bones and bleeding severely, and no nearby neighbors, Marlin’s canine companions never left his side. For three hours, even during a thunderstorm when 4-inch balls of hail pounded the wounded man, the dogs stood watch. Eventually, when a car passed and a child saw Marlin lying under the branches, and the driver alerted emergency responders.
Marlin suffered a broken right hip, left femur and left shoulder; he was likely saved by his dogs, Big Spotty and Blackie.
With metal plates and screws in his leg and hip, Marlin later chuckled about setting off metal detectors.
Within six months, he was back in his cherished mailroom, getting the news out the back door and into people’s hands.
“When we bought the paper, Marlin told me he never wanted to work anywhere else and he asked me to allow him to work at the Times until he could he not work anymore. I remember making that promise to him back in 2013 and today I wish I could see him one more time and tell him what he has meant to the Times in the past 50-plus years,” Hartman said.
Kristi Cramer, who worked with Marlin for nearly 20 years, said he was the epitome of a team player.
“He always made himself available, no matter the task,” she said. “Marlin had a huge heart and was one of the kindest people I've had the pleasure to know. He would give you the shirt off his back and always put others before himself.”
Josh Martin, sports editor, also said Marlin was a man upon whom a person could depend.
“I’ve been with the Gettysburg Times for nearly 25 years, and one of the constants over that span was Marlin. You could count on getting a smile and a ‘hi there’ when you went back to the press room,” Martin said. “Marlin was always in good spirits, which was welcomed considering the pressure of deadlines and work logistics is often taxing. He was happy to chat about the weather or upcoming games for our area high school teams.”
Marlin saw a lot of change over the years at the Times, “but he was a staple. He was someone that could always be counted on to keep things running smoothly in the mailroom,” said Martin.
“In our business we don’t have much time to reflect upon past stories or the contributions of folks we’ve worked with because the next edition is immediately upon us, but I hope Marlin realized how much he was appreciated while he was here,” Martin said.
Marlin worked while most Times’ readers slept so they had their news in their hands in the mornings, said Alex Hayes, former managing editor.
“No matter how busy he was, he took the time to stop and say, ‘Hi, how are you doing tonight?’” Hayes said.
He was quiet, unassuming, and always friendly, he said.
“Marlin was a good man and I know God will be getting his paper on time going forward, thanks to Marlin,” said Hartman.
Farm critters
Dedicated as he was to the Times, Marlin was equally devoted to his furry and feathered farm friends.
Marlin loved his goats, cats, dogs and chickens. He always had a herd of goats around his farm.
Once a goat had kids during cold weather and Marlin’s companion Suzy brought the little ones into the house to stay warm. As the kids grew they were sent back outside with the other goats. But those kids always wanted in the house, Marlin used to say.
“They’d knock on the door to be let in,” Marlin used to chuckle while telling the tale. “And she’d (Suzy) let them in.”
Another favorite story was when Marlin’s dogs had a large litter of puppies.
Marlin often chuckled about his old dog who had that passel of pups, and how “every one of her (Suzi’s) grandkids wanted one,” so most all of the puppies ended up staying at the farm.
Marlin also enjoyed just walking around his property, catching glimpses of the wildlife who shared his farm, especially the deer.
Marlin M. Shorb, 77, of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Born March 25, 1944, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Maurice Franklin and Margaret Elizabeth (Herr) Shorb.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Cindy Orewiler officiating, with a viewing from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Memories of Marlin M. Shorb may be shared at www.petersfuneralhome.com. A complete obituary appears on Page A2 of today’s Gettysburg Times.
