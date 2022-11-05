Out of a dimly lit surgical setting, a Civil War surgeon suddenly moved, turned and shouted in frustration for a cup of coffee, his voice echoing across the third floor of the Seminary Ridge Museum and Educational Center. Visitors turned their heads in the sparsely lit spaces, wondering what, or who would come to life next.
The frustrated surgeon’s voice brought to life some of the realistic sounds of the chaotic crisis of a field hospital without supplies, without enough help, and with too many wounded. The outburst was part of the late evening living history offering of the museum and a dramatic highlight of the 24 Hours on the Ridge marathon program overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
“We wanted to give something to the community at a time when the Gettysburg area shows so much generosity with many good causes,” said Peter Miele, executive director.
Miele mentioned the hastily put together program the staff created last year. This year, “we were actually able to put a lot more planning into the 24-hour effort,” he said.
The museum was open beyond its usual closing time of 5 p.m. Wednesday and did not close until Thursday at 5 p.m., honoring the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree.
Craig Cassell arrived from Lynchburg, Va., and although he has been to Gettysburg many times before, this was his first time to visit Seminary Ridge Museum. He was taking in early evening talks about the atmosphere created by the great battle, the chaos and the intense smells of the aftermath by speakers James Hessler, Britt Isenberg, Rick Schroeder, and Carolyn Ivanoff.
“I slept an hour or so” he said Thursday morning, but he enjoyed his first deep dive into the museum and its special programming.
He joined long-time local friends of the museum Pat and David Crowner, and more than two dozen other visitors who live in the Gettysburg area spending the evening hours in the museum atop Seminary Ridge overlooking the borough. A popcorn machine filled the air with its familiar smell signaling something special was going on.
In the dim lighting of the museum’s third floor, a live character joined the fixed scenery of each of four rooms portraying the field hospital, coming to life when a visitor walked nearby. Rusty Dicks played the strong voiced surgeon who turned away from the makeshift surgery table to describe what it was like to be in the middle of the medical crisis.
“You can’t imagine the carnage, the smells of surgery, old dressings, smoke, and decay” he said.
The military occupied the seminary building for more than two months after the battle, turning the building over to the seminary Sept. 16. Classes began eight days later that fall amidst the blood stained, war-damaged rooms and hallways.
A number of visitors were attracted to a special tasting session held in the museum’s attic at 8:30 p.m. Kyle Schiefelbein-Guerrero, a professor of worship at United Lutheran Seminary, came from the Philadelphia campus for the sunset cupola tour and the “Exclusive Spirits Tasting” session conducted by Yianni Barakos of Mason Dixon Distillery.
“I liked the rye whiskey and the spiced brandies, and I had never been in the cupola before,” he said.
The unusually warm November evening permitted guests to gather around a small fire on the Peace Portico side of the museum, featuring a spectacular view of the western sky. And a trivia game was held on the steps. Later, under the dark, post-midnight sky, Rob Williams presented astronomy in the Civil War, highlighting the correlation of events in the heavens such as the solar eclipse of February 1831, when some historians believe Nat Turner saw it as a sign to launch a slave rebellion later in the same year.
The museum brought back its attic-based escape room entertainment for the 24-hour marathon, along with walking tours on the ridge’s pathway, and period music of Dearest Home, a band that features music of the Civil War era, known for its Music Gettysburg outdoor concerts and for playing during the museum’s grand opening July 1, 2013. Cupola tours ran on the hour all day Thursday.
Miele imagined there are programs and activities they created for the 24-hour event that could serve Gettysburg visitors at other key times of the year. They were eagerly testing activities for future evening offerings.
“It’s truly a lab for new activities related to the museum’s interpretive mission” he said.
The museum staff had extra help on hand. Peter Knudsen, a museum board member who lives in Austin, Texas, volunteered for the event, helping with hospitality for evening and daytime visitors.
“These hard-working museum staffers are doing such a great job of creatively bringing the museum’s fascinating stories to the public,” he said. “My hat is off to them.”
