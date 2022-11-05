Museum hosts overnight event
The Seminary Ridge Museum & Education Center held a 24 Hours on the Ridge overnight program in conjunction with the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree. Rusty Dicks portrayed a Civil War surgeon during the event that also featured speakers, cupola tours, trivia and walking tours. It was hoped the museum would tally $15,000 in donations from the Thursday Giving Spree, the totals for which will be announced next month. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Out of a dimly lit surgical setting, a Civil War surgeon suddenly moved, turned and shouted in frustration for a cup of coffee, his voice echoing across the third floor of the Seminary Ridge Museum and Educational Center. Visitors turned their heads in the sparsely lit spaces, wondering what, or who would come to life next.

The frustrated surgeon’s voice brought to life some of the realistic sounds of the chaotic crisis of a field hospital without supplies, without enough help, and with too many wounded. The outburst was part of the late evening living history offering of the museum and a dramatic highlight of the 24 Hours on the Ridge marathon program overnight Wednesday into Thursday.



