Lt. Todd Witalec steered his department through a pandemic and coordinated the move to the new Gettysburg Barracks, all within his first two years as the Pennsylvania State Police station commander.
But in Witalec’s eyes, the human impact of his job is most meaningful.
In his 28-and-a-half-years as a trooper, he strives to have a positive influence on everyone’s day.
“I absolutely love this job. I love the effect you can have on another human being,” Witalec said. “If I can make you smile, my day has been made.”
When he hands over a traffic citation after a violation, he tries to make the often awkward and uncomfortable experience more personable for those involved. People have acknowledged their mistake, shook his hand, and even laughed with him at times, he said.
Witalec always talks with new troopers about the significance of helping people in their times of crisis.
“This might be the only time they deal with a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in their entire life,” Witalec said. “We want to make sure they remember it positively.”
Enlisting in the state police in 1994, Witalec started his career at Troop L, Schuylkill Haven after graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
Witalec, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, served as a trooper on the governor’s security detail for 10 years, in a variety of supervisor roles at multiple stations, and as the work zone and selective enforcement commander in Highspire before his current role.
This is his second stint at the Gettysburg Barracks after being promoted to corporal in 2008.
Within the past two years as station commander, Witalec said he has learned the need to be flexible.
“You never know what is coming next,” he said. “You have to accept it.”
He started at the Gettysburg Barracks in March 2020, when it was located along Old Harrisburg Road and the same month COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Running a station would have been challenging on its own, but there were many issues thrown into the mix that complicated it, especially during the pandemic, said Witalec.
Not only did Witalec need to manage troopers exposures to the coronavirus, but he also had to consider other protocols when arresting people.
One of the first things arrestees would say is they “magically had COVID,” Witalec said.
Others would call to complain if a trooper didn’t have on a mask during different scenarios, said Witalec.
“Every day everything changed,” Witalec said, adding that the pandemic taught him the importance of being flexible, listening to his staff, and doing the right thing.
During his time, Witalec also oversaw the move to the new barracks on Granite Station Road on April 20, 2021.
While the move was challenging, Witalec said he was grateful for the “phenomenal team of supervisors” and his previous experience at the Carlisle Barracks moving to a new building under a station commander.
The 14,700-square-foot station “was built for our existing manpower with an eye for the future,” said Witalec.
The approximately 13-acre site is about a half-mile north of York Road (U.S. Route 30), across from the Straban Township municipal building. Adams County’s prison and emergency services center are also nearby.
The facility, which is almost double in size compared to the previous barracks, features more workspace for the troopers, a larger fitness room, lockers for everyone, and a conference room.
Issues in Adams
Following two years of the pandemic, Witalec said he has not seen an uptick in crime in Adams County, but troopers have observed more driving under the influence (DUI) offenses through roving patrols.
“Of all Pennsylvania State Police stations last year, we had the most DUI arrests,” Witalec said.
Marijuana has been the most prominent drug in local DUI offenses, and alcohol is usually mixed with a combination of other drugs, according to Witalec.
Even though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes, Witalec said it should be treated like prescribed medications that indicate exercising caution when operating a vehicle.
Seeing people at their worst is the toughest part of the job, Witalec said.
There are times when a trooper must tell someone their loved ones has died, he said.
One common misconception is people not seeing state police troopers beyond their uniforms, according to Witalec.
“At the end of the day, we are regular people just like everybody else,” Witalec said. “We are human beings.”
A sore spot with Witalec is parents using police as a threat.
He has witnessed parents correcting their children at the grocery store or other business, saying the child will go to jail if they don’t behave nicely. By doing this, Witalec said it could prevent a child from going up to the police if they are lost or in need of other help.
“Police officers don’t like that,” he said. “We don’t want to scare children. We are here to help. We have a job or calling just like anyone else.”
In the future, Witalec hopes the pendulum starts swinging back for all law enforcement, so people realize they are not the enemy.
“We are community members,” Witalec said. “We are not the bad guys.”
New faces
In May, the Gettysburg Barracks welcomed six new troopers who recently graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, including Hunter T. Jones, Brynn M. Markley, Heather N. Mueller, Dominic J. Schmidt, Nicole L. White, and Brandon L. Witherite.
This is the largest group of new troopers to be stationed at the Gettysburg Barracks in quite some time, Witalec said.
As station commander, Witalec’s main goal is to provide an environment where troopers want to come to work.
The station has been successful because of the work of Tammy Kelso, the station clerk, he said.
“She is the true backbone of this station,” said Witalec.
