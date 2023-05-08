The developer of an Oxford Township industrial area signaled to township leaders intent to begin work on a second phase of the industrial park.
Speaking for ERY, developing the area between Brickyard and Red Hill roads, P.J. Melochek, engineer for Miller Brothers construction, presented a sketch of the developer’s intentions to extend the industrial roadway 250-300 feet toward Red Hill Road with preparatory site work to make the area more attractive to prospective occupants. The plans do not subdivide land or provide for the drive to become a through road, but in Melochek’s words, begins to level some of the land so that it appears more attractive to additional businesses. He pointed to what is now identified as lot #2 to be leveled and prepared for storing materials without proposing construction of any buildings.
Board members took no official action on the presentation, but Supervisor Harry McKean offered positive feedback, saying “frankly this makes sense.”
Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer echoed his remarks, but added when “subdivision occurs, that will trigger the need for connecting the roadway to Red Hill Road.”
Supervisor Mario Iocco said ultimately, “we want this thing and we want it connected to the Red Hill Road.”
Melochek was clear in saying ERY eventually intends to turn the road over to the township and is building to township specifications.
Supervisors reminded the engineers the road ending in a cul de sac prevents the township from accepting ownership and would need to be a through road. Plans for sewer and extent of site leveling are yet to be determined, according to the engineer. He also told supervisors Robert Sharrah of Sharrah Design Group will take on the engineering and planning design in this next phase.
Supervisors thanked Melochek for his work and agreed ERY’s first phase of its overall project has improved the look of the industrial area.
Township Manager Darrin Catts said work has begun on a second newsletter for the township and he soon anticipates a proposal from Glen-Gery for the land adjacent to the recreation park. Catts said the application for NPDES permit for the recreation park work, required for disturbing or movement of surface soils, was to be sent in the same day as their meeting. He still expects site improvement work to occur this summer.
Anticipating development plans to come before the board, Catts told supervisors to expect “a land development plan for the Mazda dealership on Route 94 and a subdivision plan from the Brethren Home” at their next meeting, May 16.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.