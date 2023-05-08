The developer of an Oxford Township industrial area signaled to township leaders intent to begin work on a second phase of the industrial park.

Speaking for ERY, developing the area between Brickyard and Red Hill roads, P.J. Melochek, engineer for Miller Brothers construction, presented a sketch of the developer’s intentions to extend the industrial roadway 250-300 feet toward Red Hill Road with preparatory site work to make the area more attractive to prospective occupants. The plans do not subdivide land or provide for the drive to become a through road, but in Melochek’s words, begins to level some of the land so that it appears more attractive to additional businesses. He pointed to what is now identified as lot #2 to be leveled and prepared for storing materials without proposing construction of any buildings.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

